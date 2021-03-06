Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021 | Apply online registration / application form for laborers

Apply for Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021, online registration / application form for laborers
In a recent announcement on 3 March 2021, the Gujarat State Government has launched the Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021. The full form of Masiha Yojana is Mukhyamantri Audyogik Shramayogi En Industrial Housing Housing Scheme. The main objective of this scheme is to build houses for industrial workers near the factory premises. After the recent epidemic, the government decides where most migrant workers went back to their place of origin during the epidemic.
Interested applicants can visit the official portal and apply for Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme for laborers by filling the online application form.
Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021
This article explains the online process to apply for Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana 2021, online registration / application form for laborers, eligibility criteria and documents required for the scheme.
Overview of Gujarat Masiha Yojana 2021
|Name of the scheme
|Masiha Housing Scheme
|an objective
|Providing houses to laborers near the state of Gujarat
|Announcement Date
|03-March-2021
|Major beneficiary
|Laborers of gujarat state
|official website
|gujaratindia.gov.in or a dedicated portal
How to apply online for Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana
Let us look at the online process of applying and registering online for the Masiha Housing Scheme launched by the Gujarat State Government.
- The state government has recently announced plans for the welfare of industrial laborers.
- It is expected that online applications for the Masiha scheme can be invited on the official website of the Gujarat State Government.
- However, there is also a chance to launch a dedicated portal for the Masiha scheme.
Gujarat Masiha online application / registration form 2021
- We will keep you updated once an official announcement is made from the government.
Gujarat Masiha Yojana Eligibility Criteria
Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant should be eligible for the Gujarat Masiha scheme recently launched by the state government.
- Applicants must be a registered laborer to be eligible for the scheme.
- The candidate should be a laborer working in an industry / factory located in Gujarat.
- There should be no house in the name of the applicant laborers.
- Candidates should have all the documents to apply in the scheme.
List of documents required for Masiha Awas Yojana
Let us see the list of documents that an applicant should submit for registration under Masiha scheme.
- Aadhaar Card
- Labor card
- Certificate or proof of work in an industry based in Gujarat
- Recent passport size photo
Quick Links
Official website of gujarat state government
Know:
Chief Minister’s Office
3rd Floor, Swarnim Sankul-1, New Sachivalaya,
Gandhinagar 382010, Gujarat, INDIA.
Phone: +91 – 79 – 23232611 to 18 (O)
Fax: +91 – 79 – 23222101
Gujarat Masiha Housing Yojana FAQ’s
What is the main objective of Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021?
The main objective of the Gujarat Masiha housing scheme is for the laborers to build houses in the premises of their factories.
Is the online application / registration form available online on the official portal?
The Gujarat State Government has recently launched the scheme. In this example, we have no information about the official website or the process of filling the form.
Is it mandatory for a laborer applying for a Gujarat Housing Scheme to have a Shram Card?
Yes, the laborer should have a laborer card to apply for the Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana.
What is the provisional date for online application process to apply for Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana 2021?
It has been heard that online registration for the Masiha Housing Scheme can begin soon on a dedicated portal. We will keep you updated after the official announcement about the start of the application process.