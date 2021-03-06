Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021 | Apply online registration / application form for laborers

Apply for Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021, online registration / application form for laborers

In a recent announcement on 3 March 2021, the Gujarat State Government has launched the Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021. The full form of Masiha Yojana is Mukhyamantri Audyogik Shramayogi En Industrial Housing Housing Scheme. The main objective of this scheme is to build houses for industrial workers near the factory premises. After the recent epidemic, the government decides where most migrant workers went back to their place of origin during the epidemic.

Please visit our latest article: SSA Gujarat Online Hazari

Interested applicants can visit the official portal and apply for Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme for laborers by filling the online application form.

Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021

This article explains the online process to apply for Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana 2021, online registration / application form for laborers, eligibility criteria and documents required for the scheme.

Overview of Gujarat Masiha Yojana 2021

Name of the scheme Masiha Housing Scheme an objective Providing houses to laborers near the state of Gujarat Announcement Date 03-March-2021 Major beneficiary Laborers of gujarat state official website gujaratindia.gov.in or a dedicated portal

How to apply online for Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana

Let us look at the online process of applying and registering online for the Masiha Housing Scheme launched by the Gujarat State Government.

The state government has recently announced plans for the welfare of industrial laborers.

It is expected that online applications for the Masiha scheme can be invited on the official website of the Gujarat State Government.

However, there is also a chance to launch a dedicated portal for the Masiha scheme.

Please visit our latest article: DDA Draw Results 2021

Gujarat Masiha online application / registration form 2021

We will keep you updated once an official announcement is made from the government.

Please see our articles to get the latest updates on various schemes of the State and Union Government.

Gujarat Masiha Yojana Eligibility Criteria

Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant should be eligible for the Gujarat Masiha scheme recently launched by the state government.

Applicants must be a registered laborer to be eligible for the scheme.

The candidate should be a laborer working in an industry / factory located in Gujarat.

There should be no house in the name of the applicant laborers.

Candidates should have all the documents to apply in the scheme.

List of documents required for Masiha Awas Yojana

Let us see the list of documents that an applicant should submit for registration under Masiha scheme.

Aadhaar Card

Labor card

Certificate or proof of work in an industry based in Gujarat

Recent passport size photo

Please visit our article: Mi Scholarship 2021-22

Official website of gujarat state government

Know:

Chief Minister’s Office

3rd Floor, Swarnim Sankul-1, New Sachivalaya,

Gandhinagar 382010, Gujarat, INDIA.

Phone: +91 – 79 – 23232611 to 18 (O)

Fax: +91 – 79 – 23222101

Gujarat Masiha Housing Yojana FAQ’s