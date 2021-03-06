Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021: Labor Registration, Form PDS

Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana 2021 online registration, application form PDF and all other details will be shared with you in this article. Government of Gujarat is going to invite Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021 Online registration form soon MASIHA means Chief Minister Audog Shramayogi Anne Industrial Housing Housing Scheme. In Gujarat Messiah Housing Scheme, State Govt. Will provide accommodation to laborers near its factories. To get the benefit of the scheme, the workers have to fill the application form.

Other housing schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021 can invite online applications. These Mashiha scheme registration forms can be invited on the state government official website https://gujaratindia.gov.in/ or on a new dedicated portal. All the candidates will have to fill their subtleties in the Masiha Scheme online list co-application structure. When online negotiations for this plan begin, we will refresh it here.

Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021

On 3 March 2021, the state government. Gujarat has announced to start Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme To meet the housing need for laborers. Mukhyamantri Audyogik Shramyogi Ane Industrial Housing Awas Yojana will provide accommodation facilities to laborers near their place of work in factories. The announcement came after the state imposed a ban on the unprecedented migration of workers to their home states after the lockout was implemented.

Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana

Migration of workers had halted production in industrial units in the state. All interested workers who want to get a house under the government scheme will have to apply for the Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana. In this article, we are going to provide you complete details about eligibility criteria, required documents and Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana 2021.

Salient features of Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana

Name of the scheme Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme Launched by By Development Authority Gujarat year 2021 The beneficiaries State laborers registration process Online an objective Meeting the housing requirement of labor category Government of Gujarat The plans official website https://gujaratindia.gov.in/

Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021 Eligibility Criteria

To get the benefits of Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana, the candidates should fulfill the eligibility criteria given below:

Applicant must be registered laborer Masiha Housing Yojana Gujarat .

. Must be a laborer working in an industry / factory in Gujarat.

There should be no house in the name of the applicant laborers.

Candidates should have all the documents to apply in the scheme.

Documents required for Gujarati Masiha Housing Scheme

Documents require application for Gujarati Masiha Awas Yojana.

Aadhaar Card

Labor card

Certificate or proof of work in an industry based in Gujarat

Recent Pssport Size Photographs

Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana 2021 Application Process

Gujarat State Government has recently announced Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021. Currently, the government has not shared any specific information about the process for its online application. As soon as the government releases any information related to this, we will update it here through this page. But it can be expected that the application process for this Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana can be done through online mode. These online applications can be called through the official website of the Gujarat State Government. Or it could be that the government starts a new bottle for this. Stay on stage with us for more information.

contact details

Today we have provided you all the information related to Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana in this article of ours. If you still have any suggestion related to the scheme, you can contact the authorities for it through the contact details given below.

Know:

Chief Minister’s Office

3rd Floor, Swarnim Sankul-1, New Sachivalaya,

Gandhinagar 382010, Gujarat, INDIA.

Phone: +91 – 79 – 23232611 to 18 (O)

Fax: +91 – 79 – 23222101

Also read – Citizen Smart Card Gujarat Apply Online, Registration Form, Status

We hope you will find the information related to Masiha Housing Scheme beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you asked.

If you still have questions related to this, you can ask us through the comments. Apart from this, you can also bookmark our website.

general question

What is the primary goal of Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021?

The principle objective of the Masiha housing scheme is to house workers in the premises of their production lines.

Is the online application / list structure available on authority admission?

The Gujarat state government has sent the plan late. In this model, we do not have any data about the authority site or structure filling measures.

Is it necessary to have a labor card for a laborer for the Gujarat Housing Scheme?

Actually, the laborer should have a labor card for the Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana.

What is the provisional date of the online application cycle to apply for Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana 2021?

It is reported that online advertisements for Masiha Housing Scheme may soon be launched on a dedicated gateway. We will keep you refreshed after the announcement of authorization regarding the start of the application cycle.