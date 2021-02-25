Gujarat Ration Card List 2021: Beneficiaries Name List, Application Form

Gujarat BPL Ration Card Beneficiary Name wise List 2021, Application Status, Eligibility & Application Procedure at dcs-dof.gujarat.gov.in, Downloading Procedure of Gujarat Ration Card List: In India, the utility of ration card is not hidden from anyone. Gujarat Ration Card beneficiary name list 2020 has been released by Gujarat FCS Department.

Along with this, we will also provide you information about Gujarat Ration Card 2021 Beneficiaries Name List and application status check using the official website. You can check the name in the Gujarat Ration Card beneficiary list by the step-by-step guide given below as well as you can check the status of the application through the official website.

Gujarat Ration Card 2021 Beneficiaries Name List

In India, the ration card is a very important document for permanent residents from here. Through this, the beneficiary families can get food products from the government fair price shop at a discounted price. Ration cards provide food items to BPL and APL families for their daily lives without worrying about financial funds. Through this, the availability of food items becomes easy for those who are living below the poverty line.

Secretary in Gujarat CMO in his briefing today: 66 lakh families under NFSA to get Rs. 1000 in their bank accounts from next Monday. Beneficiaries don’t need to fill any form, as Govt will use its database to identify them. This will add Rs. 660 crore burden to State exchequer. pic.twitter.com/QITvDdp9EC — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 18, 2020

In Gujarat, ration cards are issued by the department in various categories depending on the economic status of the family and the number of members. Through these ration cards, benefits are provided to the poor families of backward classes. Along with this, a ration card is also used for the application of many types of certificates (income, caste, residence certificate).

Update: – The Government of Gujarat has announced to provide food grains or free ration to the ration card holders under the Gujarat Anna Brahma Yojana. There is a total of 3.25 crore beneficiaries in Gujarat who will be covered under this scheme. Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Gujarat has issued all the guidelines regarding the scheme.

Biometric System for Ration Distribution

For your information, let us know that till now the method of distribution of ration was running manually. But the government adopted the method of distributing biometric ration in 5 states of the country as a trial. The names of these states were Maharashtra Uttarakhand Uttar Pradesh Karnataka and Haryana. In which states this biometric scheme received very good response and considering its success, the government has decided to start the scheme in two other states which include Delhi and Gujarat.

Now the citizens of Gujarat will also be distributed ration through the biometric system. Now here too people will not have to take long lines to get ration. CNBC correspondent Aseem Manchadani said that in India, the government provides ration to about 8.4 crore people through about 6 lakh shops. It is now the government’s goal to make this ration through fully contact delivery. That is why the government is now preparing to install automatic dispensing machines.

These machines are going to be installed in Gujarat as well, so the delivery of ration will also be fully equipped in Gujarat and consumers can get ration through smart card anytime in 24 hours. Consumer verification will be done through biometric. In these biometric machines, the ration takers will have to put their thumb on the machine and after that they will be provided with cheaper ration. Consumers can get ration from any such shop where biometric machines are installed.

Benefits of Gujarat Anna Brahma Yojana

At the time of infection of Coronavirus (COVID-19) all the migrants will be given free ration.

All BPL ration cardholders will be transferred to a bank account of Rs 1000.

A fee of Rs 1.50 per unit will be charged for 50 units from BPL families.

Electricity tariff has been set for small industries, factories, and MSMEs from April 2020

An amount of 30 to 35 crores has been allocated for cowsheds and cattle ponds.

Migrants from other states will get free ration for 3.25 crore beneficiary list. To avail, the benefits of this yojana Click Here

Overview of the Gujarat Ration Card

Name Gujarat Ration Card Launched By Food & Civil Supply Dept. Beneficiaries People of State Registration Process Online Objective Simplify the process of ration card application Category Gujarat Govt. Scheme Official Website dcs-dof.gujarat.gov.in/

Benefits of Gujarat Ration Card

You can get food items on subsidy as per your need through a ration card.

Through ration cards, flour, pulses, rice, wheat, etc. are given at subsidy from the state fair price shop.

You can use the ration card as an identity document and also for the application of certificates.

Eligibility Criteria

All the applicants who want to apply for Gujarat ration card must fulfill the eligibility criteria given below.

Only permanent residents of Gujarat and legally Indians can apply for ration card.

If you already have any type of ration card available then you are not eligible to apply.

You can apply for a new ration card even if your old ration card expires.

Along with this, newly married properties are also eligible to apply for new ration card.

Documents Required

There are a bunch of documents that are required to apply for the ration card in the Gujarat state. Here we are providing you the list of all the required documents.

Identity Document (Any one of them) Government Photo ID or service photo ID issued by PSU Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution

Residence Proof (Any one of them) Post Office Account Passbook / Statement First Page of Bank Pass-Book / Cancelled Check Government photo ID cards/service photo identity card issued by PSU

Service Attachment Proof (Any one of them) A copy of sub-registrar Index No. 2 Power of attorney letter (if applicable) A copy of probate obtained on the bases of Will Receipt of Revenue / Mahesul Notarised Succession genealogy True Copy of Election Card



Gujarat Ration Card Online Application Procedure

In the event of fulfilling the above eligibility criteria then you can apply for the new ration card in online mode by following the steps given below.

First, you need to visit the official website of the Food & Civil Supply Department.

of the Food & Civil Supply Department. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the “Revenue” tab and click on the “ More ” option from the drop-down menu.

” option from the drop-down menu. Miracle, you click on the “Application for New Ration Card” in the “Online Services” section.

Direct Link: – www.digitalgujarat.gov.in

If you want to apply for Gujarat Ration Card in offline mode, click on the “Download Form” option.

To continue the process of application in online mode, click on the option “ Apply Online “.

“. If you are not registered on the website, then register yourself on the website.

Log in through your credentials. Now the ration card application form will appear on your computer screen.

After filling all the required information in the form, you click on the “Submit” button.

Check Ration Card Entitlement

If you want to check the information related to ration card, then you can follow the simple steps given below: –

First, you need to visit the official website of the Food & Civil Supply Department.

of the Food & Civil Supply Department. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ Know Your Entitlement “.

“. Enter the following details-

After filling the CAPTCHA code given in the picture, you click on the View button.

Finally, the ration card entitlement details will appear on your computer screen.

Check Gujarat Ration Card List 2021

All the applicants who have applied for new ration card in online or offline mode, can check the beneficiary list of the Gujarat ration card by following the given steps.

First, you need to visit the official website . You can go here by clicking on the link given below.

. You can go here by clicking on the link given below. You will see some options on the website homepage. Here you have to select respective year and month.

Click on the “GO” button.

After this, the District or Taluka-wise Beneficiary list for the types of ration cards and beneficiaries will be displayed on your screen.

Here you have to select your district then the detailed list will be then displayed on your screen.

Further, select the area. The area-wise list of ration cards for the selected region will display on your screen.

Now the number of ration cards, the names and other details will appear on your computer screen according to the area selected in front of you.

Click on your ration card number. You will be shown the information of all the family members under the ration card.

Check NFSA Area Wise Ration Card Details

After this, a new page will open in front of you. On this page, you have to fill the year and captcha code in the given space.

Now a list will appear in front of you. Here you have to select your area, block, and click on the link for the ration card number.

Complete details of the ration card for that area will be displayed on the screen in front of you.

Here, you can see all the details of the ration card by paying your ration card number.

Duplicate Ration Card Application

In case of loss or other loss of your ration card, you can apply to get a duplicate copy of it. You can get a duplicate copy of your ration card by following the steps, just like applying for a new ration card on the official website.

Procedure to Find Nearest Fair Price Shop

First of all, you need to visit the official website of the Directorate of Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Gujarat.

of the Directorate of Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Gujarat. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the link of Know Your FPS and Know Your Godown .

. Now a new page will open on the screen in front of you. On this page, you have to click on the FPS link.

A map will appear in front of you. Here you can search for FPS fair price shop by selecting the district, block according to your region.

Procedure to File Complaint

First of all, you have to visit the official website of the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Gujarat.

of the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Gujarat. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option “e-citizen” in the menu bar. After this you need to click on the “Online Complaint” tab from the drop-down list.

A new page will open in front of you, here on this page you have to fill your mobile number in the space provided and click on the “Continue” button.

A form will open on the screen, in this form you have to enter all the information asked.

Upload the supporting documents of your complaint, after checking the details you have entered, click on the “Submit” button.

Procedure to Check Complaint Status

First of all, you have to visit the official website of the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Gujarat.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option “e-citizen” in the menu bar. After this, you need to click on the “ Online Complaint ” tab from the drop-down list.

” tab from the drop-down list. A new tab will open, here you have to click on “ Click here ” to know the status of your complaint.

” to know the status of your complaint. Enter the complaint number and click on the “Know the Status of the Complaint” button.

Download Gujarat Ration Card App

First of all, go to Google Play Store.

Now type Gujarat Ration Card in the search box and enter it.

You will see some results on the screen. Here you have to click on the highest rated result at the top.

Install the app on your mobile phone by clicking on the “Install” button.

In this way, the Gujarat Ration Card Mobile App will be installed on your mobile phone.

Helpline Number

For any kind of assistance, you can contact the toll-free helpline 1800-233-5500 and 1967 given on the website.

