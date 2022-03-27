Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI Against Lucknow Super Giants

One of the new entrants to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans (GT), will be taking on the other new franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in their opening encounter, which is to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on March 28 (Monday). The Ahmedabad-based franchise has acquired the services of Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra in the coaching set-up. The Titans will be led by Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and are expected to put up a strong fight against the other teams in the upcoming season.

The franchise drafted Shubman Gill (INR 8 crores), Hardik Pandya (INR 15 crores), and Rashid Khan (INR 15 crores) before the mega…