Gujarat Vadil Sukhakari Yojana 2021 – Healthcare Initiative for Elderly Citizens

The Vadil Sukhakari Yojana 2021 has been launched by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as a healthcare initiative for elderly citizens. In this scheme, teams of doctors and paramedical staff will visit elderly citizens especially senior citizens with co-morbidity. In this article, we will give you complete information about the Vadil Sukhakar Yojana.

Vadil Sukhakar Yojana 2021

AMC of Gujarat has launched the Vadil Sukhakari Yojana to provide healthcare to the citizens. In this scheme, teams with 3 paramedical staff will visit elderly citizens. In addition to the investigation of diseases, the teams formed will distribute the immune booster package with the following items: –

Vitamin c pills

Zinc tablets

Samsamani vati

Apart from these medicines, some other essential medicines or medicines which are necessary for senior citizens will be given.

Beneficiaries of Vadil Sukhakar Yojana

The AMC in Gujarat will have around 100 such teams and every day around 2,000 senior citizens will be involved. All seniors with co-morbidity will be visited by a team every 15 days. This scheme will ensure that a doctor and paramedical staff regularly visits elderly citizens and provides them with various diseases such as: –

diabetes

high blood pressure

Heartbeat

blood pressure

Oxygen level

Kidney diseases

Other diseases related to old age

All those elderly citizens with co-morbid conditions require special attention and care in this situation. For these people, immune booster packages will be provided absolutely free.

Database / record of co-morbidity of senior citizens

AMC has also developed a special software for the project to maintain co-morbidity data and records of senior citizens. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has identified the co-morbidities of 30,000 senior citizens on the basis of household survey. The survey was conducted in 21 wards with a high incidence of coronavirus infection. These twenty one wards include wards like Jodhpur, Bopal, Chandkheda, Maninagar, Isanpur.

The Vadil Sukhakari Yojana is the first such project to provide better health services for the elderly in the country. AMC had successfully launched several healthcare initiatives earlier. These initiatives include Dhanvantari Rath, 104 Treatment Helpline, Sanjeevani Yojana, Doctor Mitra Project, Corona Santvan Project among others.

