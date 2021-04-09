Gujarat Vidhya Sahayak Recruitment 2021 Apply Online 600 Vacancies for GSPESC Academic Assistant

Gujarat State Primary Education Selection Commission has announced the recruitment for the Vidhya Sahayak posts. The interested candidates can visit the official website to apply for the recruitment. The online application form will be available from 6th April to 19th April on the official website i.e vsb.dpegujarat.in. The GSPESC has announced the recruitment for 600 vacancies. The 385 vacancies will be available for the 1st to 5th class and 215 vacancies are for the 6th to 8th class. Steps to fill in the online application for GSPESC recruitment:

Visit the official website i.e vsb.dpegujarat.in

Click on the option GSPESC recruitment 2021

Generate an Id and password to login the recruitment page

Fill in the required details such as Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Passport size colored photograph, and scanned copy of the signature

Pay the fee and submit the online application form

Download the pdf and take a print out for the further reference

There is a total of 385 posts available for this recruitment which is divide into each category. The general category candidate has 42 posts. SC holds 41 posts, ST holds 213 posts, EWS holds 40 posts and SEBC holds 49 posts. The General category male candidates of age 18 years to 35 can apply for this recruitment. The General category female candidates of age 18 years to 40 years are eligible for this post. SC/CT/SEBC/EWS Male candidates of age 18 years to 40 years and SC/ST/SEBC/PWD/EWS-PH/ Female candidates of age 18 to 45 years can apply for this recruitment.

The candidates who have passed the 12th class with 50% marks from any recognized board are eligible for Vidhya sahayak Primary recruitment. The candidate who has a PTC/D.El.Ed of two years and four years of elementary education and 2 years of Diploma in Education and TET-I qualified can also apply for this recruitment. The candidate must have passed the B.Sc/ B.Ed or D.El.Ed in maths minimum 55% marks and science with minimum 50% marks and B.Ed in Special Education with 1 year of TET-II.

The Vidhya sahayak Language eligibility will be B.A. B.Ed/ P.C.T/ D.El.Ed of 2 years with minimum 45 % marks and 1-year B.Ed/ 12th class passed with 50% marks. The 4 years of B.El.B.Ed with 50% marks and Special Education with 1 year of TET -II. Vidhya sahayak Social Science with 12th passe in 50% marks and B.A/ B.Ed/ B.Com. B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc and P.C.T/D.El.Ed of 2 years with minimum 45% marks. The salary of Vidhya Sahayak for the first 5 years will be Rs. 19,950/-. All the details regarding the recruitment are available on the official website. To know more about this article stay connected to us.