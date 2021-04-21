ENTERTAINMENT

Gulabo Sitabo release date officially confirmed by Amazon Prime, slated for an immediate OTT release

Gulabo Sitabo launch date formally confirmed by Amazon Prime: The coronavirus, which originated in China, has hit the entire world laborious. As a result of nationwide lockdown, each place is closed and all industries are dealing with large losses. One among these industries is the movie business. The influence of the coronavirus on the movie business’s enterprise has been fairly devastated.

Nonetheless, there’s one excellent news amongst all of the negativity happening all over the world. The excellent news is that the coronavirus might have closed all theaters all over the world, nevertheless it couldn’t cease the discharge of the flicks. Sure, you learn that proper !!

After Hollywood selected the net platform to launch the movies, it’s now time for Bollywood to step on the identical path and transfer on digitally. The primary Bollywood film “Gulabo Sitabo” directed by Shoojit Sarkar, is all set and able to be launched on the digital platform, Amazon Prime, on Friday June 12, 2020. Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan star within the movie.

In a current interview attended by Shoojit Sarkar, he stated he’s getting ready to launch the movie on the digital platform.

Amitabh stated of his character and digital launch, ‘Gulabo Sitabo is a drama and comedy movie that you have to watch with household. I’m very enthusiastic about my character, through which Shoojit first gave me such a personality look. It used to take me 3 hours each day to get into this completely different look. He stated that Ayushmann had a variety of enjoyable whereas filming the movie and that the expertise of working with him for the primary time was additionally a variety of enjoyable. Massive B is worked up to be launched on the digital platform to a worldwide viewers. ‘

Ayushmann stated, ‘Gulabo Sitabo is a really particular film for me. This movie gave me the chance to work with my mentor Shujit Da Ka once more after the Vicky Donor movie. No matter I’m right now is due to him and I’m glad that I’ve change into a part of his ideas once more. For the primary time on this film I obtained the prospect to work with Amitabh Bachchan and it was a dream come true. For years I dreamed of working with him in thoughts, which is what Shoojit has fulfilled. I hope the general public will like our chemistry. ‘

