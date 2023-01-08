- “Gulf 25″…another Iraqi clarification on the “embarrassing situation” and the important lessonfree
- Networks | The Kuwaiti delegation withdraws from the Gulf 25 opening in Iraq due to poor organizationAlJazeera Arabic Al Jazeera channel
- Gulf 25: The withdrawal of the Kuwaiti delegation from the opening ceremony of the championship raises controversy, and the Football Association intervenesBBC Arabic
- Al-Thani praises the two Gulfs of Basra: Al-Fatah is impressiveSumerian
- 5 scenes that catch the eye on the first day of “Gulf 25”sports
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
"Gulf 25".. Another Iraqi clarification regarding "embarrassing situation" And the important lesson – free
By
Posted on