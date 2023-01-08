Gulf 25: Iraq apologizes to Kuwait for “organizational problems” in the Gulf Cup

1 hour ago

image copyright Reuters photo comment, This is the first Gulf Cup organized by Iraq since 1979

Iraq apologized to Kuwait after organizational problems in the Gulf Cup in Basra prompted the Kuwaiti delegation to leave.

On Friday, a stampede occurred, prior to the opening of the tournament, which resulted in the Emir of Kuwait’s representative being unable to enter the stadium. A spokesman for the Kuwaiti delegation said, “The unrest prevented the representative of the Emir of the country from entering the stadium.”

This is the first time that Iraq has organized the Gulf Cup in 44 years.

Iraq was deprived of hosting international football matches for many years, and the government today seeks to improve the country’s image by organizing sports tournaments such as the Gulf Cup.

Video images posted on social media show about 20 men quarreling and exchanging insults, for unknown reasons, in the official personalities wing of the stadium, in which the opening match between Iraq and Oman is taking place.

The head of the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee, Fahd Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, was unable, in the midst of that chaos, to enter the stadium, according to Kuwaiti media, and he was a representative of the Emir of the country, Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The head of the Kuwait Football Association and his accompanying delegation withdrew from the opening ceremony, in solidarity with the emir’s representative.

According to the Kuwaiti media, the federation expressed its “dissatisfaction with the poor organization that led to the stampede,” but confirmed that the Kuwaiti national team will play its matches in the tournament.

The Iraqi Federation apologized to Kuwait for the “organizational problems and difficulties that caused them to enter the stadium.”

And the French news agency reported that the organizers prevented a number of fans and accredited journalists from entering as well.

The Iraqi federation said it would look into the events on and off the field to make sure organization improved.