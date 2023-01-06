LATEST

Gulf Cup 25: Iraq draws negatively with Oman, and Saudi Arabia beats Yemen at the start of the tournament

From the match between Iraq and Oman in the opening of the Arab Gulf Cup

The first half of the match between Iraq and Yemen was not filled with any technical gestures or mutual attempts between the two teams

The opening match of the twenty-fifth edition of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Championship, between host Iraq and Oman, ended in a goalless draw, at the Basra International Stadium in the south of the country, and was followed by a second match that ended with Saudi Arabia’s victory over Yemen with two clean goals.

Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani inaugurated the tournament, which will be hosted by the city of Basra from 6 to 19 January 2023, in the presence of the Swiss President of the International Federation of Football Associations, Gianni Infantino.

Al-Sudani said, “Today we are opening the 25th Gulf Championship on the beloved Basra stadiums. Welcome to the Gulf youth teams, fans and fans on the land of Iraq.”

The opening ceremony was also attended by the heads of football federations in some Arab countries. Such as the President of the Qatar Football Association, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Palestinian Jibril Rajoub, the Bahraini Sheikh Ali bin Khalifa and other sports personalities from the countries of the region.

