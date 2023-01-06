Gulf Cup Championship in Iraq.. A clash forces the Kuwaiti delegation to withdraw

After a video clip spread like wildfire on social media, showing a clash of fists during the opening ceremony of the Gulf Cup “Gulf 25”, Friday, in the Iraqi city of Basra, it was confirmed that the Kuwaiti delegation had withdrawn from the event.

It turned out that a security chaos occurred after the Kuwaiti delegation arrived at the Basra stadium, in the VIP area, when a number of Iraqi fans stormed the stadium.

The Kuwaiti mission withdraws

While the security forces were unable to control the situation, the Kuwaiti mission announced its withdrawal, according to Kuwaiti local media.

The sources added that the mission was the last delegation to arrive at the Basra stadium, according to the arrangements of the organizing committee, and withdrew from the ceremony for security reasons.

And she added that uninvited parties entered the opening ceremony, specifically in the VIP venues, which caused chaos.

Loose security

It is noteworthy that the Kuwaiti delegation arrived at the stadium, headed by the Emir’s representative and head of the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee, Sheikh Fahd Al-Nasser, and accompanied by the Iraqi Minister of Sports, Ahmed Al-Mubarqa.

After the clashes, the Minister of Sports suggested to the Kuwaiti delegation that they leave the stadium due to the lack of security.

Indeed, the delegation headed to the airport back to Kuwait.