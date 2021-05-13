Gulfam Khan on Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble going off air in just 3 weeks

In the last year, due to the pandemic, many television shows went off air abruptly. Shockingly, the TV show Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble went off air abruptly in just three weeks. Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble, was aired on April 20 and ended on Monday because the makers were finding it difficult to shoot with children during the present scenario.

In an interview with BT actress Gulfam Khan, opened up on the shocking end of the show and said, “I was disappointed but not utterly shocked. Since the last one year, the situation in the world is such that unpleasant things are happening. We had 10 children in the show and we weren’t able to shoot many episides. After shooting was stalled in Maharashtra, units were moving to other states. We were thinking of going to another city too but putting these kids at risk was not advisable.”

When asked if it makes her insecure to have lost out on work overnight, she said, “My family is in Mumbai and I have a home here, so I’m not spending time worrying about my next project. Usually I bag my next show before the first one ends or I quit. But this is the first time that a show has ended in just three weeks so I don’t have my next project in pipeline as of now,” said Gulfam.