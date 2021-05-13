ENTERTAINMENT

Gulfam Khan on Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble going off air in just 3 weeks

Telly Updates

In the last year, due to the pandemic, many television shows went off air abruptly. Shockingly, the TV show Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble went off air abruptly in just three weeks. Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble, was aired on April 20 and ended on Monday because the makers were finding it difficult to shoot with children during the present scenario.

In an interview with BT actress Gulfam Khan, opened up on the shocking end of the show and said, “I was disappointed but not utterly shocked. Since the last one year, the situation in the world is such that unpleasant things are happening. We had 10 children in the show and we weren’t able to shoot many episides. After shooting was stalled in Maharashtra, units were moving to other states. We were thinking of going to another city too but putting these kids at risk was not advisable.”

When asked if it makes her insecure to have lost out on work overnight, she said, “My family is in Mumbai and I have a home here, so I’m not spending time worrying about my next project. Usually I bag my next show before the first one ends or I quit. But this is the first time that a show has ended in just three weeks so I don’t have my next project in pipeline as of now,” said Gulfam.

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
41
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top