Gullak season 3 review: This slice-of-life series manages a rare feat, keeps getting better each season | Web Series

When Gullak first began streaming on SonyLiv almost three years ago, the show was like a warm hug. Part 90s nostalgia and part middle-class goodness, it was quite different than much of what has been available on Indian streaming platforms. But as any creator would tell you, creating a good show is tough but sustaining it is tougher. And that is where Gullak succeeds. In its third season, the show manages something few Indian shows–on OTT or TV–have before. It gets better. Also read: Gullak Season 2 review: This middle class drama is as genuine as pure love

It’s not as if there haven’t been good shows on Indian OTT platforms before. There have been plenty. But barring a few exceptions, most have seen their quality dwindle after the first season (we are looking at you Sacred Games)….