Gullak Season 3 Star Performance, Plot, Gullak Season 3 Ratings here:

Gullak Season 3 Review Ratings: Rejoice, because the ‘Gullak‘ gang is back for a third time, its signature elements — wry observations of squabbling-but-loving-families, middle-class constraints-and-quirks, and joy of living — all intact. The worry about falling into a rut is real, especially when the series mainly revolves around a four-member household and its nosey neighbours. But here’s proof that when the writing is so on point, maintaining that crucial balance between the particular and the universal, even familiar characters can deliver something new.