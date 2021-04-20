Gully Rowdy Movie Cast | Teaser | Song | First Look | Trailer | Release Date

Gully Rowdy is the most recent Telugu comedy motion movie directed by G Nageshwar Reddy. The film is collectively produced by Kona Venkat & MVV Satyanarayana and comes underneath the banner Kona Movie Company in affiliation with MVV Cinemas.
On April 19, 2021 Actor Vijay Devarakonda took to social media and launches the brand new teaser from the Gully Rowdy film. The film options Sundeep Kishan pairing with Neha Shetty, who made her Tollywood debut with Mehbooba, who’s enjoying the feminine lead of the movie, together with them Bobby Simha, Viva Harsha, Vennela Kishore in pivot characters. Whereas the music and background sounds are composed by Chowrasta Ram & Sai Kartheek.
Gully Rowdy Full Film Particulars
|Director
|G Nageshwar Reddy
|Producer
|Kona Venkat & MVV Satyanarayana
|Style
|Motion Comedy Drama
|Story
|G Nageshwar Reddy
|Starring
|Sundeep Kishan, Bobby Simha, Neha Hariraj Shetty and extra,
|Music
|Chowrasta Ram & Sai Kartheek
|Editor
|Chota Ok Prasad
|Manufacturing Firm
|Kona Movie Company in Affiliation with MVV Cinemas
|Launch date
|21 Might 2021
|Language
|Telugu
Gully Rowdy Film Forged Particulars
Right here is the principle forged checklist of Gully Rowdy Telugu film 2021,
- Sundeep Kishan
- Bobby Simha
- Neha Hariraj Shetty
- Viva Harsha
- Vennela Kishore
- Rajendra Prasad
- Posani Krishna Murali
Try the most recent teaser from Gully Rowdy Film,
Gully Rowdy Film First Look
Right here’s the gorgeous first look from Gully Rowdy Film that includes Sudeep Kishan
Gully Rowdy Film Songs
Thanks for Visiting themiracletech.com Comply with us for extra updates