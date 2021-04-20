LATEST

Gully Rowdy Movie Cast | Teaser | Song | First Look | Trailer | Release Date

Avatar
By
Posted on
Gully Rowdy

Gully Rowdy is the most recent Telugu comedy motion movie directed by G Nageshwar Reddy. The film is collectively produced by Kona Venkat & MVV Satyanarayana and comes underneath the banner Kona Movie Company in affiliation with MVV Cinemas.

On April 19, 2021 Actor Vijay Devarakonda took to social media and launches the brand new teaser from the Gully Rowdy film. The film options Sundeep Kishan pairing with Neha Shetty, who made her Tollywood debut with Mehbooba, who’s enjoying the feminine lead of the movie, together with them Bobby Simha, Viva Harsha, Vennela Kishore in pivot characters. Whereas the music and background sounds are composed by Chowrasta Ram & Sai Kartheek.

Contents hide
1 Gully Rowdy Full Film Particulars
2 Gully Rowdy Film Forged Particulars
3 Gully Rowdy Film Teaser
4 Gully Rowdy Film First Look
5 Gully Rowdy Film Songs

Gully Rowdy Full Film Particulars

Director G Nageshwar Reddy
Producer Kona Venkat & MVV Satyanarayana
Style Motion Comedy Drama
Story G Nageshwar Reddy
Starring Sundeep Kishan, Bobby Simha, Neha Hariraj Shetty and extra,
Music Chowrasta Ram & Sai Kartheek
Editor Chota Ok Prasad
Manufacturing Firm Kona Movie Company in Affiliation with MVV Cinemas
Launch date 21 Might 2021
Language Telugu

Gully Rowdy Film Forged Particulars

Right here is the principle forged checklist of Gully Rowdy Telugu film 2021,

  • Sundeep Kishan
  • Bobby Simha
  • Neha Hariraj Shetty
  • Viva Harsha
  • Vennela Kishore
  • Rajendra Prasad
  • Posani Krishna Murali

Gully Rowdy Film Teaser

Try the most recent teaser from Gully Rowdy Film,

Gully Rowdy Film First Look

Right here’s the gorgeous first look from Gully Rowdy Film that includes Sudeep Kishan

Gully Rowdy Film Songs

Thanks for Visiting themiracletech.com Comply with us for extra updates

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
35
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
34
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
30
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top