Gulzaar Chhaniwala Wife / Fiance Name Check Mahi Gaur Wiki-Bio Net Worth Age Images

The most popular Haryanavi singer Gulzaar Channiwala shared news of his engagement by posting an engagement clip on his Instagram profile. Fans has poured their love through their best wishes to the artist. He has shared a video clip where Mahi wore a pastel colour lehenga and Gulzaar wore a sky blue suit and both exchanged their rings in front of their family and relative in a lavish function. Before this video, Gulzaaar has shared a picture with his fiance where both were looking beautiful together. It was not less than a surprise that he has announced his engagement on social media. Mahi has been seen in one of the song videos “Chhaliya” of Gulzaar. Mahi is an actress and model who was popular on TikTok to make dance videos.

Her videos were popular on Instagram too where she has a huge fan following. The couple has started dating each other when Mahi worked in Gulzaar’s music video. The song has crossed more than a million views on the internet. The fans liked them as an on-screeen couple. After a year of dating, the duo has decided to get engaged and posted the video on the internet. Their engagement pictures and videos are all over Instagram and their fans and other artists from the industry have been congratulated on them on social media. They are getting appreciation and compliments from their friends and fans.

One of the common friends of Mahi and Gulzaar has also shared a video of their engagement on her social media account to congratulate the couple. The fans found the video shared through the Pranjal Dahiya account and it was a lovely surprise for their fans. Gulzaar and Mahi were looking perfect for their big day while sharing their engagement rings in the ceremony. Their fans also shared the couple’s engagement pictures through their social media account to compliment them.

Mahi was looking jaw-drop gorgeous in a pastel-colored heavy gown which made her look like a princess and Gulzaar chose to wear a light sky blue suit which was a perfect pick for the ceremony. Both were delighted to start a new journey altogether. Their co-workers, friends, and celebrity artist attended the ceremony to wish them on their big day. Gulzaar’s fans who have not seen the engagement videos yet can see them on his Instagram account. The beautiful ring ceremony clips are trending all over Instagram. To know more about this article stay connected to us.