Gulzaar Chhaniwala Wife/ Fiance Name Mahi Gaur Wiki Biography Bio Age Images Pics Profession







The popular Haryanvi singer named Gulzaar Channiwala has gotten in the limelight today. Yes, a piece of very good news is coming for all of his fans who were eagerly waiting for the singer to tie the knot. Well, yes, the singer got engaged with a beautiful actress named Mahi Gaur. She is an actress and a model alongside. The fans have seen her acting in one of the hit songs of Gulzaar titled “Chhaliya”. She was featured in that video with the singer. The engagement came as a surprise for his huge number of fans.

Currently, their engagement pics are doing rounds on social media. Plenty of pictures have gotten uploaded on their Instagram handles. Their fans are congratulating the pair for their new beginning while their friends and colleagues are also showering the newly engaged pair in praises and blessings. The famous personalities of the Haryana music industries are also taking the news as a huge surprise and are sharing their best wishes to the lovely couple on their respective accounts.

One such celebrity named Pranjal Dahiya also took to her Instagram account and shared a video. The video can be seen in her story which features Gulzaar and Mahi holding each other’s hands with pure love and affection. Both of them are looking beautiful while their pair has become the highlight of the entire engagement ceremony. The fans can see some of the engagement pictures and videos on social media as it has gone viral in a very short span of time.

Speaking of their attires, where Mahi Gaur chose a beautiful yet classy Lehngaa of golden colour, Gulzaar opted for sky blue colour attire. The pictures are mesmerizing their fans and the entire music industry. The entire engagement ceremony was organized in a top-class hotel where renowned personalities along with some of their very close friends and family members arrived to bless the couple. The pair is looking not just beautiful in the viral pictures but are also looking delighted to have found each other’s support.

Although Gulzaar Channiwala has achieved a milestone in Haryana Music Industry, he originally belongs to Rajasthan. His unique voice and singing style helped him get the said recognition in the state. Apart from his songs, Gulzaar came in limelight due to his clash with singers like Ajay Hudda and Diler Kharkiya. The fight had gained everyone’s attention because of its intensity as the singers exchanged threats to one another. However, now Gulzaar Channiwala and Mahi Gaur got engaged to each other and are starting a new life.