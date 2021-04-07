“Gun!”: Micah Parsons Suspended In High School After Inciting Riot – NFL Draft Prospect Out Of Penn State Has Controversial Backstory | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Gun!": Micah Parsons Suspended In High School After Inciting Riot – NFL Draft Prospect Out Of Penn State Has Controversial Backstory

Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is viewed as one of the top defenders in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, Parsons has a mysterious story surrounding his high school suspension.

Allegedly, the stud linebacker incited a riot in his high school by yelling out “Gun!” in the middle of the cafeteria. Parsons was suspended for this activity, and he later transferred out of the school. However, this was not the story he told everyone.

According to Brugler’s draft guide, Parsons claimed that it was his mom’s decision to move him out of the school. There was no mention of this high school incident.

1 Parsons & His High School Gun Incident
2 Who Will Draft Micah Parsons? Which Team Should Draft Micah Parsons?

Parsons & His High School Gun Incident

While there are reports that Parsons was suspended for trying to create a riot by yelling “Gun!”, Parsons’ father Terrence Parsons believed otherwise at the time of the transfer.

They gave him three days [suspension], and the punishment doesn’t fit the crime.

Terrence allegedly looked over the tapes that the high school had on record regarding the case, and he was extremely unhappy with the response to the situation.

Watching the video and listening to what they are telling me, there are two different things. The police were to his left, he was to their right, he turned his head and called another football player. They threw him out and said he tried to incite a riot, but, on video, nobody was running or moving or anything.

As to what actually happened with Parsons’ case, we may never know, but Parsons’ transfer had a lot of controversy surrounding it even after it happened.

Mike Williams, former coach of Manhiem Central, said the decision to allow Parsons’ transfer was “the worst decision ever made by the PIAA (Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association). He also had the following to say:

Micah Parsons is 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, and he can outrun the fastest guy on our team. But, that is OK. We have to compete against that. Still, it was a bad decision overall and for PIAA sports to let a kid do that.

The case was looked into, however, and Bob Lombardi of the PIAA said there was nothing wrong with it. Situationally, some rules had to be tweaked, but all in all, it was a fair transfer.

Who Will Draft Micah Parsons? Which Team Should Draft Micah Parsons?

Parsons is no doubt an elite level defender. He’s different from other linebackers at the collegiate level because he possess the ability to play laterally, sideline-to-sideline, instead of just being a downhill force.

Parsons would immediately serve as a defensive boost to several teams out there. For example, the Dallas Cowboys could look to take Parsons and pair him with Leighton Vander Esch, or the New England Patriots could take him to play alongside Dont’a Hightower.

Other options include the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, or the New York Giants. All these teams would love have to Parsons’ presence on their defenses, but it’s just a matter of who snags him first.

