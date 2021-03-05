Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Full Movie Download Leaked By Tamilars To Watch Online | Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Pirate

The upcoming Hindi-language Indian biography film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is scheduled for a release date i.e. August 12, 2020. Sharan Sharma will play the role of the director of the film and the film will be produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Direction.

The film focuses on the lives of India’s first female flight lieutenant Gunjan Singh, Shaurya Chakra Awardee and Kargil War veteran. The film is set to hit Netflix as the notable streaming service brought the rights to distribute the film.

However, the piracy site has leaked on TamilTrackers four days before the film’s release. Streaming can be influenced on Netflix as Gunjan Saxena: Kargil Girl is available for free download. The site starts getting a lot of traffic as people will watch movies for free instead of investing in premium subscriptions.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and COVID-19

The film was announced on December 26, 2019, where Janhvi Kapoor shared the film’s first look. According to sources, the main shooting of the film started almost immediately and was completed in October. Lucknow fulfilled the need of filmmakers for films and films.

Initially, the makers decided to release the film on March 13, 2020. Despite this, the release date was postponed to April 24, 2020 due to the epidemic. Netflix then acquired the rights to the films.

Message to readers:

COVID-19 has disrupted lives across the country, and the film industry has suffered extensive damage as a result of the epidemic. People should turn to official streaming platforms to watch movies rather than choosing illegal sites to watch movies.