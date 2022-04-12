Gunman detonates smoke bomb, shoots 10 in NYC subway

A masked gunman detonated a smoke bomb and set fire to a New York City subway car today, injuring 16 people and sparking a morning stir in the latest violence in the city’s transit system, officials said.

Ten people were shot in the incident, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, without explaining how the other injuries occurred.

The perpetrator was still absconding, and the incident was not currently being investigated as an act of terrorism, Ms Sewell said, but nothing would be ruled out as a motive.

The video showed a train car at 36th Street station in Sunset Park in Brooklyn having smoke as it pulled over and its doors opened. The riders trapped inside got out, some fell to the ground. There are streaks of blood in the pictures…