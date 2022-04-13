Gunman shoots smoke bomb in New York subway, 10 after search

by Maria Caspani, Jonathan Allen and Rami Job

A gunman wearing a gas mask detonated a smoke bomb and shot 10 people in a New York subway car during a morning commute, officials said.

visual: AFP

This has prompted renewed pledges by officials for measures to reverse the increase in violence in the city’s transit system.

Officials said the condition of five of those shot was critical but stable, and six others were injured by bullets and shrapnel from other sources, as well as a panic crush of people fleeing the vehicle as it quickly smoked. was filled, the officials said. Some riders fell on the ground after pouring water.