Gunna performs ‘Pushin P’ with Future on ‘SNL’ – Billboard

Gunna made her saturday night live Debut on April 2, recruiting Future for a laser-filled performance of their collaborative track “Pushin P”.

Gunna launched her first studio 8H performance with a relaxed delivery of her piano-accompanied Valentine’s Day single “Banking on Me” produced by Metro Boomin. Wearing a white suit with dark sunglasses, the 28-year-old Atlanta rapper eased into the audience with the aid of a sparse backing band amid a hazy background.

For his second performance, Gunna cast Future in his popular . listed for Drip Season 4Ever The track “Pushin’ P”, also featuring Young Thug, did not appear. The rappers stood side by side for a brief performance of the tune, while multicolored lasers crossed the stage.