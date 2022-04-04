Gunna performs with Future and Pete Davidson in her SNL debut

Gunna performs with Future and Pete Davidson in her SNL debutApril 4, 2022LATEST Gunna performed with Future and Pete Davidson in her SNL debut. PEOPLE.com Skip to content top navigation close this dialog window Explore PEOPLE.com close this dialog window share and more close this dialog window view image Gunna Performs Hit Song ‘Pushin’ Pee With Future, Appears With Pete Davidson In Sketch SNL First entry This link is to an external site that may or may not meet the accessibility guidelines. Read Full News