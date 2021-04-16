Guns and Rose #Riansh (Immj2) Episode 1 – TMT Updates

Weapons and roses #riansh (immj2) episode 1

Everyoneb went to their respective rooms however vansh was nonetheless there and he was misplaced in his ideas then ragini got here to him and hugged him…..he was nonetheless stood like an statue.

Ragini- vansh ….I really like you

However vansh didn’t replied to her…..

Ragini- what occurred vansh???? Why are you not saying something….

In room

Ridhima was crying and interested by lovely moments with vansh ….how they use to argue with eachother……how he use to make her chortle or can say blush …..how she use to make meethi bhaat for him ….. then abruptly she realise that even why she interested by him . He loves Ragini and going to merry her. Right this moment is her final day in VR point out as her deal is over.she determined to depart the VR point out as a result of she don’t wish to see vansh’s marriage……

In Aryan room

Aryan: I ought to strive for ridhima as she is free now and nobody can cease me to make her mine…..began smiling

Chnachal: ghr me shaadi h mujhe naye kapade milege or soone okay jewar bhi….

In corridor

Vansh was immobile …….ragini kissed him that made him to come back in his senses..

This was witnessed by Ridhima who was going out of the room…..this make her extra unhappy and her eyes change into crammed with tears…

Ragini : Ridhima the place are you going?

Ridhima : I’m leaving the home .

On listening to this vansh’s coronary heart began much more quicker….his throat was coked,…..eyes turned watery however he held his feelings so completely that solely smile was seen on his face.

Ragini: why are you leaving so early….. You’ll be able to keep until our marriage ……please ridhima….

Ridhima : As my work is finished so I supposed to depart the home.

Ragini : you helped vansh a lot….a minimum of give one probability to repay you.

Ridhima : there may be nothing to repay….I helped vansh as I wished ….so please

Ragini: ( vansh) vansh please ….make her stick with us until our marriage a minimum of.

(Vansh I additionally need her to remain without end with me….on the identical time he thought why I would like her to remain without end with me)

( ridhima I additionally wish to stick with you vansh without end however can’t ……..)

Ragini : what are you considering vansh?? Why are you not convencing her??

( Ridhima as a result of he don’t wish to……he wish to be with you …..along with his past love……vansh your silence is hurting me to the core of my coronary heart…..I assumed that you simply take me as your finest pal …..however I used to be flawed …..so there is no such thing as a level to remain right here with you ….you forgot me vansh….why would you bear in mind me as you bought your past love…..your Ragini…..bt I’m glad for you …..for my finest pal …..vansh a minimum of say to BYE to me…..I’m going out of your life for without end )

Vansh: the place are you going???? With whom are you going to reside for those who depart from right here????

Ridhima: I’m going to Bangalore to stick with my pal sejal.

(Vansh please ridhima mat jao na…..kaise rahuga tmhre bina…….please stick with me …..you don’t wish to keep your finest pal…with me…..how will you do that to me…..for those who take me as your pal than don’t go for god sake…….for those who solely don’t wish to stick with me so there is no such thing as a level to say something to you….for those who wished to stick with me you then might not be right here along with your laggege ……..if you wish to go at all times from pal…….from me….than I’ll not cease you….as I would like you to glad….and your happiness is in staying away from me…….however I’m glad for my pal…..)

Vansh leaves from there ………

Ragini: once more requested ridhima to remain there.

However Ridhima refused her request and moved towards the gate

In vansh’s room

he was his and Ridhima’s marriage picture……..

Thanks you guys on your help …..and supporting me…..keep protected and keep glad…..

The submit Weapons and Rose #Riansh (Immj2) Episode 1 appeared first on TMT Updates.