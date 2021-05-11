Guns and Roses #Riansh (Immj2) Episode 14

Thanks for your support and time that you are giving to my ff….please keep supporting….those who are silent reader please show your presence to comment section if you can’t write much then drop a ❤ only…this means a lot to me….keep reading….I hope I am not disappointing all you if doing so then your free to tell …..let’s enjoy ff….

Episode starts….

Vansh to himself: these arrangements are for you sweetheart.This is for our relationship to going one level up….

Flash back……

In riansh room

Ridhima : vansh I want to tell you something .

Vansh: Go head Ridhima.

Ridhima : not now…wait for evening. This will make our relationship one step up.(in mind : or down.)

Flash back end …..

Vansh : I am waiting sweetheart…..please come fast…..You don’t know Ridhima what you became for me…..how much I suffered in these 3 days…..I was dying each and every moment to talk to you…..I can’t wait more Ridhima….

When vansh was going his room to room he show saw ridhima at the door.He ran to hug her .Before he could do…..He saw his past infront of him…..

Vansh (shocked and angry): youuuu…….

Person (teary eyes): yes vansh .

Vansh(angry) : why you are here? What you want ?you betrayed me Ragini?

Ragini : I didn’t betrayed you vansh .I …I ….I was ….

She fainted .

He took her to the room.Doctor arrived and checked her .everyone one was present in the room only……They were shocked to see her…After something time…

Doctor : she was fainted due to stress and shock. It is a kind of attack…she suffered a lot in last few years….please take proper care of her…she became more fragile and weak…..and one thing that don’t stress her or force her to accept things that she don’t want ……don’t tell or show anything that make her sad or worried….. otherwise her life will be at the risk…..please try to make her happy…

After sometime she gains conscious.Out of everything she called vansh name…he came in front of her…without wasting a second she hugged him and started crying with repeated things..

Ragini : vansh I didn’t betrayed you…I love you…vansh I didn’t betrayed you…I love you….(many time she repeated these two sentences)…

Vansh broke the hug and said..

Vansh : I stress your self ….and stop crying….

Ragini (crying) ; vansh I was kidnapped.I didn’t betrayed you vansh….how can I do this to my love…..my life …..you are world….without you there is no meaning of life….

This her last sentence made everyone shock and more worried…there many people who were happy at this…..

She looked at Ridhima and smiled…….

Ragini : Thank you for saving my life…..otherwise …..before she complete her line…

Ridhima: Its ok Ragini….

Rigini : By the way how do you know that I belongs to vansh…you directly brought me to VR mention and that to in vansh room…..How….I didn’t said anything to you…

Vansh : because she is…..

He was interrupt by Ishani

Ishani : because she is bhai’s just friend and she knew about you……(in her mind : see ridhima how I will throw you out just wait and watch)

Anupriya : that is why she directly brought you here….

You don’t stress your self…..

Dadi : you just rest and make your self comfortable here….

Ragini : okay dadi !!! So what is your name dear?

Aryan: Ridhima (in mind: tumhari sautan)

Ragini : once again Thank you Ridhima…..you helped me to get my life back …my love….so you can stay here to repay you for your help…

Ridhima: there is no need to say thanking me…..what I did is just for my van……suddenly released what he was going to say,quickly correctly her words ….my friend vansh who was accused for your murder…….I can’t see him like this… You take res. (with fake smile)

Everyone came out her room leaving Ragini .They went to the hall except Ridhima.vansh shouted on Ishini….

Vansh(angry) : have you lost your mind Ishani .She is not just friend if you forgot then let me remind you that she my wife…..I am married to her….

Ishini(defending herself) : don’t you remember what doctor said….

Anupriya : yes ,she is right .If she get to know about your marriage she will definitely die.Now everything us clear that she didn’t betrayed you .It wasn’t her fault.I think you forgot your promise her parents…..should I remind you….

Dadi : vansh beta !!! Anupriya is right.You have to very careful about your marriage otherwise you the consequences.

Vansh had tears in his , her throat was chocked .He was unable to answer any of them….He just moved out from there….He goes to his piano side and followed by Angre…..

there he asked Angre to get information about Ragini’s kidnapping and who is behind it…

He was playing piano and drinking with movement…..He don’t why he was in anger as nothing bad happened.Most important thing Ragini didn’t betrayed him….He is now free from accusation of murder.Then why his heart is crying like a baby….what making him to burn in anger….why tears are making their way….Why he is feeling that he has lost everything that thing never belongs to him…if what he had lost that didn’t belongs to him then what making him to feel feeling of lose……he had many questions but there is no one to give answer.

He has joint family but when things come to him then there is one to counsel him , huge .he was all alone in this over crowed world…….There is no one who give him assurance that everything will be fine…he/she is with him and nothing is going happen to him….He had family but for name sake.

When he was fighting with his own self…..he felt warmth of one familiar back hug….this made him relaxed but more cry….he neither reciprocate nor opposes….her hug giving her more strength and energy to his body…..

She said ” everything will be fine…don’t take stress…she is with him…..just give sometimes to things everything will back at normal pace…..”

She came in front of him breaking the back hug .she wiped his tears…placed kiss on his forehead…..

She said ” I waiting for you on the terrace…”

Vansh replied that he want live alone….she must go sleep .

She replied that she will wait for him .Its totally upon him either want to come or not….she will just wait for him either till an hour or whole night….” She more add that loneliness will make people more weak and suffocating…..if he has someone to whom he can share his happiness as well as worries…..pouring his heart out will give some peace and happiness not only to him .she will become more happy seeing him happy….”

Vansh didn’t replied and she went from there…..

After an hours he goes to terrace….he saw her standing there facing her back to him….he ran to him hugged her so tightly .

Vansh : you will never ever change …..how you come to know that I needed you…..

