Guns and Roses #Riansh (Immj2) Episode 16

Hello dear readers I am her with new update….I tried my best to update soon as soon I can…….

Thanks for your support and comments….keep supporting me like this……and don’t forget to drop a comment…..Let’s enjoy the episode…

Episode starts…..

Ridhima goes to her room….

Vansh opened his eyes….He was unable to digest what he heard……He was expressionless….he was not able to express through what he was going….how can his wife even thought to marry someone else . He was hurt because she was agree .This thought was hunting him from inside….his heart was breaking into thousand of pieces…..

After sometime he went to his room where ridhima was getting ready to leave the place…..He acted as nothing happened…..He goes to bed and sat……He was controlling his not to look her…..

But his mind without any break was thinking about her….finally he asked

Vansh : Are you going anywhere?

Ridhima: Hmm.

Vansh : can I know?

Ridhima was silent….

Vansh : sorry !! Leave it …I forgot that I don’t any right to ask anything….

Ridhima : vansh what happened?? Why you are saying this…

She was struggling to tie her mangalshutra as her hand was injured while rescuing Ragini…

Vansh came near to her .As he touches her hand which were fight with mangalshutra…she felt sudden electric shock in her body…..she pulled her hand back giving chain to him…..

Vansh : when will you come back??

While saying this he helped her to wear earrings…..she also didn’t opposes this as she thought it may be her last memories with him…..Vansh was acting normally from outside but very much scare at that the thought of losing her….what if she never came back……

Vansh : what happened? You didn’t replied??

Ridhima : vansh I am getting late .I talk to you later….

Her eyes filled with tears .when she was going out vansh was looking at her helplessly…..

Both the heart were aching……she looked back to see vansh for one last time…..she ran to him and hugged him so tightly….

This hug was so intensive .neither vansh nor ridhima ready break the hug…..They can hear each other’s heart beat which calling their names….

Vansh holding her in his arms he asked “what happene”.

Ridhima looked at him and says “nothing”.

Vansh : come back quickly otherwise I will come to you to pick you up….

Ridhima just nodded….she left the room…..

In dinning hall ….

Everyone was eating breakfast….dadi asked ridhima…

Dadi : where are you going….first eat some thing…

Ishani: kahi jaane pr pahale kabhi bataya h jo aaj batayegi… ..

Ridhima : thanks dadi for asking me….but I am in hurry so I will eat later….

Anupriya : you were right Ishani…..she how she diverted the topic…

Chanchal: ishani tum kuch achhe se hi janane lgi ho ridhima ko ……

Aryan ,anupriya and chanchal giggles…….ishani made faces to avoid them

After sometime she reached to Kabeer’s place….

Ridhima: where is Sajal ??

Kabeer : JAAN !!!! You looking damn beautiful…..but why you are in casuals…..

Ridhima : first answer my question…

Kabeer : she is with Mishra .

Ridhima : I want to hear his voice…

Kabeer called Mishra…..

Mishra : hello!!

Kabeer : mishra , give phone to sejal ….

Ridhima: sejal !!

Sejal: ridhu !!!

Ridhima : don’t worry….I will save you….

Sejal :you don’t worry baby….I will handle this Half mind…..once he free my hand….I will him who I am….

Kabeer : You can’t do anything..

Sejal : chup kr Kutte!!!!! Otherwise I will break your mouth….by the way it seems like you forgot about our last meeting….how badly you were beaten…..(laughed)

Ridhima also giggles….Kabeer felt embarrassed and in anger he ended the call….

Kabeer : now you go and change your cloths….

Ridhima : OK !! After our marriage….we will go to meet sejal.

Kabeer (happy) : As you wish …..

Ridhima : by the way where is she…

Kabeer : she is with mishra ….

Ridhima: but where??place ??

Kabeer : MISHRA HOTEL !!!! this his father’s hotel….

Ridhima : OK…I am going to change….

Kabeer : go and come fast…I don’t much time…

Ridhima : first you drink this ….you must be hungry…

Kabeer was shocked by her behavior…..refused to drink….

Ridhima : what you think I mixed something in it….No Kabeer you are wrong….if I drink this then you drink this…

Kabeer: OK !!!

Ridhima drank half of the juice…then she offered to Kabeer…..remaining juice was finished by Kabeer….

After some Ridhima came in bridal attire….Kabeer was already present in Mandup….she also joined him….Pandit ji started chanting Mantra…….

After an hour …

Ridhima was in front of MISHRA HOTEL……

Before she could entered…..she was pulled by someone to the parking side…..

Ridhima: YOU !!!

Person : yes I am ….

Ridhima : How come you reached here…..what I remember is that I fooled Anger!!! Then how vansh….

Vansh : what you think you self….

Ridhima : if you don’t want to tell me….then OK…I have many other important work than you.So leave my way…..

Vansh was stunted how can she talk like this…..is he became less important to him….vansh very deeply heart by her statement which was visible in his eyes…..

Vansh : you want to why I am here….I have an meeting here……. I am not spying on you…It is just an coincident.

Flashback starts…

When ridhima goes out of the room.vansh called Angre .

Vansh : Angre she just now left our room , follow her and keep updating me her whereabout.

Undo: OK boss

But somehow ridhima releases that Angre is following her…..so she come up with a plan to fool him and she succesded also…..Angre informed about it to vansh…

Angre : Boss I lost the track…..she is vanished….

Vansh : its ok Angre …..I have many other ways to track her…

Flashback ends….

Ridhima : ok you go and attend your meeting…I will see you later…

Vansh : what brought you here ?? And why are you in bridal attire?? You want to marry me again (smirks)

Ridhima : vansh shut up!!! Just go and attend your meeting…..

Vansh took out his phone and dialed a no…

Vansh : hello police !!!! My wife is cheating on me……please come and arrest her……

Thanks for reading and please do comment…

Stay home stay safe…

Stay happy….

Bye….See you soon