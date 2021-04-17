Guns and Roses #Riansh (Immj2) Episode 2 – TMT Updates

To begin with thanks in your assist and in your responds/feedback…..hold responding to my ff .

I’ll give my finest to entertain you and hold studying weapons and rose #riansh(immj2).

I attempted to make episode extra edgy and thrilling ……@AZY sure there’s flashback and I’ll give flashback after episodes .

This episode could also be clear up your confusion or could also be enhance your confusion extra however I promise you guys after 2-3 episode your all queries can be solved …..so my expensive reader don’t be unhappy or else I can say which have endurance…….hold studying my fan fiction…..As soon as once more thank for giving your helpful time to my ff….

Episode stars……

In mandir Dadi siya and Chanchal thanking good for making situations once more of their favour ……

Chanchal : Maa ji I feel we must always do vansh and ragini’s engagement by night as every thing in our favour .

Siya : we are able to anticipate someday …..as everyone seems to be exhausted and drained additionally…..how might every thing organized so rapidly and

Aryan slicing her phrases in between

Aryan: every thing could possibly be organized…..we’ve good occasion planner …..I ‘ll deal with all work …..(and he smiled serious about one thing)

Chanchal: sure Aryan …you’re proper. We may give contract to occasion planner.

Dadi : OK….we are able to do…

Aryan : so I’m going to contact occasion planner who can prepare finest thiings for night operate…..

Ishani : I’m additionally coming with you as I’m going for buying to purchase gown for night operate.

Chanchal : I additionally……Maa ji please give financial institution card.

Dadi : OK….(taking a look at siya) siya you additionally with them.

Siya: I’m drained and don’t need to go…so ishni and chachi can deliver one thing for me.

Chanchal: okay ..I’ll deliver for you .

Dadi : Ask Ragini is she need something for night operate or you may take her additionally with all for buying.

Chanchal: ji maa ji.

They left .

(Vansh taking a look at his and ridhima’s marriage {photograph} …..tears rolling from his eyes……..

P

Tumne yaha se jaane se pahale ek baar bhi mere baare me nhi socha …… mujhse baat krna bhi jaroori nhi smjha …… Kya mera itna bhi hak nhi banta… ..why Ridhima… ..why …… how might you. You do not care about me and now I’m nothing to you. I would like you Ridhima.I would like my finest buddy who was residing with me since eleven and half months …… ..this room is lacking you and I’m lacking you… ..please come again to me.)

Somebody made knock on the door

Dadi and siya might are available….

Vansh: positive …..why not….(hides his tears and making faux smile.)

Dadi: vansh you aren’t pleased with all that?

Vansh: No….I’m.

Dadi :not trying so?

Vansh: nothing like that…..I’m pleased (making faux smile)

She: are you lacking ridhima bhabhi… .sorry I imply Ridhima.

(Vansh sure I’m lacking her ……why she just isn’t right here……she will be able to’t see how badly I would like her and my finest buddy beside me….)

Vansh : no ….why would I miss her…..I’m simply drained …nothing else.

Dadi : you’re taking relaxation and be prepared within the night as your

and ragine’s engagement goes to be occur….and ragini is out for buying if you happen to something than name her she would for you.

Vansh: OK dadi…

They left vansh’s room ……

Once more he took {photograph} and slept whereas hugging that {photograph}…….

Vansh was sleeping in his room …..after a while Radhima got here to his room….she caressed his hair.

Radhima: I’m going vansh and you’re sleeping so peacefully like that nothing occurred. Vansh you’re modified…..my finest buddy is modified so rapidly. You don’t trouble about speaking to me for the one final time . I’m going away from you and also you even can’t say GOOD BYE to me …….you don’t care about all this and also you don’t care about me and my feeling…….

She stood and switch again for leaving.

When she was about to maneuver then vansh held her hand

Vansh: why are you going ??? (With filled with emotion) you need to reside with me……with you finest buddy.

ridhima didn’t not says something

Vansh:you may see how badly I would like you??? You’re leaving like that I’m nothing to you. How You may you….you need me to say bye to you …..why would I say this to you that I solely need you to stick with me……

Ridhima(socked) : you need me to remain right here ????

Vansh : sure I need to you keep right here …..with me …

Ridhima : if you happen to can’t say bye as you don’t need me to go away VR point out than why you didn’t cease me ….

Vansh : you wished to go ….you’re the one who could be very pleased on leaving the VR point out than why would I cease you….I need to see my finest buddy pleased and look you’re pleased and even you don’t bothered about that it’s best to knowledgeable me earlier than doing this ……what if gone to my room after you left in your …what if I used to be not current within the corridor …..assume ridhima assume you already determined to VR point out…….so there isn’t a level to cease you .

(His eyes grew to become crammed with tears and his troat was choked)

Ridhima: (with heavy voice) Lekin tmne mujhe Roka to nhi… .kya pata mai ruk jaati… ..

Vansh : how can I do this …..it was your determination to go away from me..(ridhima slicing his phrase)

Ridhima; vansh kya aisa pahale nhi hua hmare beech… ..kya tmne mujhe pahale jabar dasti ghr pr nhi ​​rhkha… .kya tumne mujhse meri margi okay khilaf mujhse saadhi nhi ki ……… to ab kyu nhi roka tmne mujhe… .okay go away it… .You do not need to cease me why I ought to keep in your own home… .bbbbyyyeeeee….

She began transferring out of his room

Vansh: ridhima… ridhima …… sorry mt jao ab bol rha… .hear don’t go.

Ridhima: stopped on the door …… I’m sorry… ..ab sorry bolne okay liye bahut der ho chuki h… ..

She left his room.

Vansh: RRIIIIDDDDHHHIIIIMMMAAAA (shouted along with his full power)

He checked out his door which was locked from inside.

Vansh : (himself) it was a dream….how may be she right here …..she already left my home ….left me….

Vansh went to rest room to scrub his face…..

Everybody got here again to say from market and went to their rooms for preparing for night operate

Somebody knocked his door.Vansh goes to open the door.

Vansh : Ragini you. What occurred.

Ragini : nothing…..I purchased one thing for you ….look how it’s?

Vansh : what is that this?

Ragini: test and.

Vansh : opened her present …..ye to wahi gown h…

Ragini : good na…..I select for you.

Vansh : thanks .

Vansh (to himself): ye to wahi gown jo ridhima ek baar mere liye layi thi or maine gusse me distroy kr di thi… ..

How she obtained this…. that to for me…. how……

Ragini : what are you pondering Vansh ……you will put on this in our engagement…….are you able to.,..

Vansh: okay

(Vansh tum yaha nhi ho… .. tmhre psnd okay kapade to pahan hello skta hu)

Vansh : you go and prepare for the operate…..I additionally going to put on this ….. And I’ve to fulfill Angre…….

After preparing vansh me to the corridor to fulfill Angre.

Within the corridor lights had been off…..corridor was crammed with darkness …….

Vansh :Who’s there ? Can you turn on lights whereas saying this he comes all the way down to corridor…….

Gentle on

Vansh (shocked): you right here….

he gave a hug to that individual…..how ???

(With heavy voice) you realize I used to be dying to fulfill you…

Guys hold supporting me……if any need to give any suggestion or any scene you need to see so you’re free to say …..I’ll attempt to fullfil ……please do remark …….