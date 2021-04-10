Gupt Gyan Web Series Cast, All Ep, Watch Online

Gupt Gyan is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Big Movie Zoo App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Sharanya Jit Kaur, Ayesha Pathan. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Big Movie Zoo app and website can watch all episodes of the web series on 16 April 2021. Gupt Gyan Episodes web series is directed by Ashok Mehta. BMZ WORLDWIDE (OPC) PVT.LTD. is the producer of the web series. This web series is divided into many parts.

Gupt Gyan is the cunning story of a woman, whose biggest weapon is her bosomy body. Big Movie Zoo is a new OTT app like Kooku, Ullu. This story is about a loving couple who have unmatched love, but due to physical problem, a storm arises between the two, due to which their way of breaking their way, then they get a solution to that problem. What is the solution that changes their life, see secret knowledge to know ..

Gupt Gyan Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Gupt gyan Director Ashok Mehta Producer Anirudh kumar Written by/Story Ashok Mehta Screenplay Ashok Mehta Production Company BMZ WORLDWIDE (OPC) PVT.LTD. Lead Cast Sharanya jit kaur

Ayesha pathan Genre Cheating

Thriller

Romance Total Episodes 3 Country India Music Rajesh Cinematographer Rajesh Releasing Date 9 April 2020 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Big Movie Zoo

Gupt gyan trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the Tandoor trailer and web series must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Gupt Gyan Web Series Cast and Details

Sharanya jit kaur

Ayesha pathan

Where to watch Big M Zoo Gupt Gyan?

Legally you can watch the Gupt Gyan web series on the Big Movie Zoo Movies app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.