Gurbani Judge Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Picture

Gurbani Judge, also known as VJ Bani and also known as Bani J, A. Indian fitness model, Actress, and MTV India presenter. He is a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 2016 And has become the first runner-up. Bani VJ is best known for playing Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please and Ajith. Valimai. Liesche started her career competing in the reality show MTV Roadies where she was the runner-up. He continued his collaboration with MTV in season 5. Bani Naeem is a fitness enthusiast and admirer of Rahman Chaudhary. Health And Tattoos is well known. He also participated in the season of Khatron ke khiladi And was one of the best performing contestants.

Profile and Career

Gurbani Judge was born 29 November 1987, Gurbani Judge hails from Chandigarh, Punjab and came to Limelight via MTV Roadies. Her mother is Tanya, And she has an older sister Saneya. Because of them Gurbani has been embarrassed many times Fleshy And the firs body, but she does not allow him to spend most of his time working in the gym. She is brand ambassador Fitness app Mobiefit for body. On September 2016, she acted as a love interest from Tere Yaar in the music video for Navwar Inder. She was one of the contestants in the reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Gurbani Judge Vicky

Gurbani Judge Biography

Name Bani J Real Name Gurbani Judge Surname Bani J, VJ Bani The business Indian VJs, Actresses and Models Date of birth 29 November 1987 Ages 29 Zodiac sign Funds father’s name Still to be updated Mother’s name Tanya judge religion Atheism educational qualification Still to be updated school Vivek High School, Chandigarh and Woodstock School, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand College Still to be updated Hobby Gyming and Traveling Hometown Chandigarh, India the nationality Indian married No Husband’s name No Current City Chandigarh, India

Gurbani judge movies

television shows

2006 MTV Roadies 4 MTV India runner up 2008-09 MTV Roadies 6 MTV India The host 2009-10 MTV Roadies 7 MTV India The host 2011 Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 colour’s The contestant 2012 MTV Roadies 9 MTV India The host 2012-13 MTV Vogue Style in 60 (Season 1 & 2) MTV India Self 2013 MTV Roadies 10 MTV India The host 2014 MTV Roadies 11 MTV India The host 2015 MTV Roadies 12 MTV India The host 2015 MTV Campus Diaries MTV India Self 2015 MTV Unplugged MTV India Self 2015 I can do it Sea TV The contestant 2015-16 Close up first movie party The host 2016 NBA Slam Sony six Celebrity guest 2016 Box Cricket League – Season 2 Colors TV 2016-17 Big boss 10 Colors TV runner up

Gurbani Judge Images

Here some latest pictures of actress Gurbani Judge,

