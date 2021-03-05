ENTERTAINMENT

Gurbani Judge Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Picture

Gurbani Judge, also known as VJ Bani and also known as Bani J, A. Indian fitness model, Actress, and MTV India presenter. He is a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 2016 And has become the first runner-up. Bani VJ is best known for playing Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please and Ajith. Valimai. Liesche started her career competing in the reality show MTV Roadies where she was the runner-up. He continued his collaboration with MTV in season 5. Bani Naeem is a fitness enthusiast and admirer of Rahman Chaudhary. Health And Tattoos is well known. He also participated in the season of Khatron ke khiladi And was one of the best performing contestants.

Profile and Career

Gurbani Judge was born 29 November 1987, Gurbani Judge hails from Chandigarh, Punjab and came to Limelight via MTV Roadies. Her mother is Tanya, And she has an older sister Saneya. Because of them Gurbani has been embarrassed many times Fleshy And the firs body, but she does not allow him to spend most of his time working in the gym. She is brand ambassador Fitness app Mobiefit for body. On September 2016, she acted as a love interest from Tere Yaar in the music video for Navwar Inder. She was one of the contestants in the reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Gurbani Judge Biography

Name Bani J
Real Name Gurbani Judge
Surname Bani J, VJ Bani
The business Indian VJs, Actresses and Models
Date of birth 29 November 1987
Ages 29
Zodiac sign Funds
father’s name Still to be updated
Mother’s name Tanya judge
religion Atheism
educational qualification Still to be updated
school Vivek High School, Chandigarh and Woodstock School, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
College Still to be updated
Hobby Gyming and Traveling
Hometown Chandigarh, India
the nationality Indian
married No
Husband’s name No
Current City Chandigarh, India

Gurbani Judge Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BaniJFanPage/

Gurbani Judge Twitter: https://twitter.com/bani_j

Gurbani Judge Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/banij

Gurbani judge movies

television shows
2006 MTV Roadies 4 MTV India runner up
2008-09 MTV Roadies 6 MTV India The host
2009-10 MTV Roadies 7 MTV India The host
2011 Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 colour’s The contestant
2012 MTV Roadies 9 MTV India The host
2012-13 MTV Vogue Style in 60 (Season 1 & 2) MTV India Self
2013 MTV Roadies 10 MTV India The host
2014 MTV Roadies 11 MTV India The host
2015 MTV Roadies 12 MTV India The host
2015 MTV Campus Diaries MTV India Self
2015 MTV Unplugged MTV India Self
2015 I can do it Sea TV The contestant
2015-16 Close up first movie party The host
2016 NBA Slam Sony six Celebrity guest
2016 Box Cricket League – Season 2 Colors TV
2016-17 Big boss 10 Colors TV runner up

Gurbani Judge Images

Here some latest pictures of actress Gurbani Judge,

