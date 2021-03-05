Gurbani Judge Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Picture

Gurbani Judge, also known as VJ Bani and also known as Bani J, A. Indian fitness model, Actress, and MTV India presenter. He is a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 2016 And has become the first runner-up. Bani VJ is best known for playing Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please and Ajith. Valimai. Liesche started her career competing in the reality show MTV Roadies where she was the runner-up. He continued his collaboration with MTV in season 5. Bani Naeem is a fitness enthusiast and admirer of Rahman Chaudhary. Health And Tattoos is well known. He also participated in the season of Khatron ke khiladi And was one of the best performing contestants.
Profile and Career
Gurbani Judge was born 29 November 1987, Gurbani Judge hails from Chandigarh, Punjab and came to Limelight via MTV Roadies. Her mother is Tanya, And she has an older sister Saneya. Because of them Gurbani has been embarrassed many times Fleshy And the firs body, but she does not allow him to spend most of his time working in the gym. She is brand ambassador Fitness app Mobiefit for body. On September 2016, she acted as a love interest from Tere Yaar in the music video for Navwar Inder. She was one of the contestants in the reality TV show Bigg Boss.
Gurbani Judge Biography
|Name
|Bani J
|Real Name
|Gurbani Judge
|Surname
|Bani J, VJ Bani
|The business
|Indian VJs, Actresses and Models
|Date of birth
|29 November 1987
|Ages
|29
|Zodiac sign
|Funds
|father’s name
|Still to be updated
|Mother’s name
|Tanya judge
|religion
|Atheism
|educational qualification
|Still to be updated
|school
|Vivek High School, Chandigarh and Woodstock School, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
|College
|Still to be updated
|Hobby
|Gyming and Traveling
|Hometown
|Chandigarh, India
|the nationality
|Indian
|married
|No
|Husband’s name
|No
|Current City
|Chandigarh, India
Gurbani Judge Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BaniJFanPage/
Gurbani Judge Twitter: https://twitter.com/bani_j
Gurbani Judge Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/banij
Gurbani judge movies
television shows
|2006
|MTV Roadies 4
|MTV India
|runner up
|2008-09
|MTV Roadies 6
|MTV India
|The host
|2009-10
|MTV Roadies 7
|MTV India
|The host
|2011
|Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4
|colour’s
|The contestant
|2012
|MTV Roadies 9
|MTV India
|The host
|2012-13
|MTV Vogue Style in 60 (Season 1 & 2)
|MTV India
|Self
|2013
|MTV Roadies 10
|MTV India
|The host
|2014
|MTV Roadies 11
|MTV India
|The host
|2015
|MTV Roadies 12
|MTV India
|The host
|2015
|MTV Campus Diaries
|MTV India
|Self
|2015
|MTV Unplugged
|MTV India
|Self
|2015
|I can do it
|Sea TV
|The contestant
|2015-16
|Close up first movie party
|The host
|2016
|NBA Slam
|Sony six
|Celebrity guest
|2016
|Box Cricket League – Season 2
|Colors TV
|2016-17
|Big boss 10
|Colors TV
|runner up
Gurbani Judge Images
Here some latest pictures of actress Gurbani Judge,
