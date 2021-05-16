Gurmeet Chaudhary, seen in a dashing look at the airport, is going out for a shoot

You must have known actor Gurmeet Chaudhary, who has worked in a great serial like Geet Sabse Paarai Punar Punar, Vivah.

Please tell that nowadays, he is also seen in Bollywood movies, Gurmeet Chaudhary often shares romantic pictures with his wife Debina Banerjee on social media and both of them are very much liked by the people.

Recently Gurmeet Chaudhary is going out to shoot his upcoming project and recently he was captured on camera at Mumbai Airport.

You can see in these pictures that he looks handsome and smart as always.