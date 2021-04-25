ENTERTAINMENT

Gurmeet Chaudhary, who took the field against Kovid, will open a hospital for the common people

Kovid isn’t taking the title of havoc within the nation. Practically day by day, corona contaminated circumstances are additionally growing. In such a scenario, whereas the federal government is making each effort at its stage, now once more stars are additionally coming ahead for assist. Gurmeet Chaudhary has additionally joined this checklist.

Hospital for widespread folks
Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary has not too long ago given data on his social media that he’s opening a hospital for the widespread folks. Gurmeet has instructed in his publish that he’s going to begin it from Patna (Bihar) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh). Followers are loving Gurmeet’s publish.

What’s Gurmeet’s publish
Gurmeet Chaudhary wrote in his social media publish, ‘I’ve determined, I’ll open a 1000-bed Extremely Trendy Hospital for the widespread folks in Patna and Lucknow. Which I may also take to different cities. Want you all of the blessings and companionship, Jai Hind. I’ll share the small print with all of you quickly. Together with this, Gurmeet has additionally used #CovidIndia #CovidHelp hashtags.

A day in the past, I expressed my want
Remind that the day earlier than, Gurmeet Chaudhary talked about this want on social media. Gurmeet wrote in his social media publish, ‘I want I might open a ten thousand mattress charitable hospital in 10 completely different cities’. In such a scenario, Gurmeet shared this excellent news on the very subsequent day of his publish.

Plasma donate
Recall that earlier, Gurmeet had additionally donated a plasma together with his spouse Debina Banerjee. Sharing the image on his Twitter, Gurmeet wrote, ‘We now have donated plasma, serving to us. I request you all to return ahead for assist and assist the needy. ‘ After this, Gurmeet additionally wrote a cellphone quantity within the tweet.

