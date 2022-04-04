Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee become parents to a baby girl

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced the arrival of their daughter, sharing the happy news with their fans and followers on social media.

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple announced the arrival of their first child through a social media post on Monday. Gurmeet took to the microblogging site Twitter to announce the birth of their daughters, as the couple embarks upon their new journey as parents.

