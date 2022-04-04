Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee become parents to a baby girl

First Published Apr 4, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced the arrival of their daughter, sharing the happy news with their fans and followers on social media.
Image: Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee / Instagram
Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple announced the arrival of their first child through a social media post on Monday. Gurmeet took to the microblogging site Twitter to announce the birth of their daughters, as the couple embarks upon their new journey as parents.
Image: Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee / Instagram
Image: Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee / Instagram
Along with this, Gurmeet Choudhary and Decina Bonnerjee also shared an adorable video on their respective Instagram handles,…
Read Full News