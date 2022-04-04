Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee welcome baby girl: Rashami Desai, Sonu Sood & others shower love

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are blessed with a baby girl. The lovebirds, who had announced their pregnancy in February, are over the moon as they shared the good news with their fans with an adorable video. The video they have shared on Instagram features their hands with their newborn daughter. The actor shared the video and wrote, “With extreme gratitude, we welcome our baby girl into this world.”

Several celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta wrote, “Yaaaayyyyy !!!! OMGGG….. I loveeeee youuuuuuuu both and our little angel. Congratulationsssss”. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood wrote, “Congratulations mere bhai”. Jay Bhanushali also congratulated Gurmeet and Debina and wrote, “Wow…