Gurtunda Seethalakalam Cast, Trailer, Plot and Release Date | 2020 Telugu Movie

Gurtunda Sitalakam is a Telugu romantic drama starring Satya Dev and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is the official remake of a Kannada film ‘Love Mocktail’. Shooting of the film will begin on August 28, 2020.

Gurtunda Seethakalam is directed by Nagashekhar and he is also the co-producer of the film along with Bhavnaravi. The music of Gurtunda Sitalakam is composed by Kalabhairava. Gurtunda Seethakalam has the finest cinematography of the film done by Satyagade and Lakshmi Bhupala.

Gurutanda Sitalkalam Cast Member

The film’s creators have chosen the best possible cast that can justify the characters. Gurtunda Seethakalam is played by Tamannaah and Satyadeva Kanchana in the lead roles.



Gurtunda Seethalakalam Trailer

The trailer of Gurtunda Seethalakam has not been released yet.

Gurtunda Sitakalam release date

The recording of Gurtunda Setalakam will begin on August 28, 2020. The release date has not yet been announced. We will keep you informed about the latest film announcements.