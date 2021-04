Gurtundha Seetakalam Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Gurtundha Seetakalam Wiki Launch Date Jun 14, 2021 Style romantic drama Language Telugu Origin Nation India Capturing Location Banner/Manufacturing G S Reddy & Chinna Babu Presents Director Nagasekhar Producer Bhavana Ravi Producer Nagasekhar Story Writter Nagasekhar Music Director Kaala Bhairava Pictures Director Satya Hegde Pictures Director Satya Hegde

Gurtundha Seetakalam(Telugu) is a romantic drama film directed by Nagasekhar that includes Satyadev Kancharana, Tamannaah Bhatiya within the lead roles and others are Kavya Shetty, Suhasini Maniratnam, Megha Akash. It’s produced by Bhavana Ravi and Nagasekhar below banner G S Reddy & Chinna Babu Presents. The music of the film consists by Kaala Bhairava. It has a narrative from Nagasekhar. Hope the upcoming film can be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead solid.