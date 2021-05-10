ENTERTAINMENT

Guru Maa Separates Anirudh & Bondita

Barrister Babu 10th May 2021 Today's Written Episode: Guru Maa Separates Anirudh & Bondita



The upcoming episode of Barrister Babu begins where Guru Maa drags Bondita and says she has to accept all the orders of Gurumaa. Bondita gets worried because she is not getting the atmosphere, and wonders how would she survive in this environment. Then Anirudh retaliates Guruma by saying that he did not bring her here to wipe the floor, she has to continue her study so that she can be the barrister in the future. Meanwhile, he announces that he will make her graduate for sure at any cost.

Then Bondita starts crying and wonders why Guruma is doing such behavior with her, what is the reason behind it. Meanwhile, she orders Bondita that from today she does not have a right to meet Anirudh, because it’s not appropriate for her. But at the same time, Bondita replies that Anirudh is a barrister and she can meet him if she wants and no one can stop her. But Gurumaa says that she knows that he used to be her husband but now the circumstances have totally changed between them.

After that, Gurumaa makes her understand that he is not her husband, so do not behave like a crazy guy. Meanwhile mentions that she will not allow her to meet a stranger at any cost, no matter what happens. It seems that Gurumaa is about to lead Bondita on the wrong path, hence she says that tomorrow she will assign a few words to her. Anirudh sees the behavior of her and wonders that he made her admitted for the studies, but he did not know about her at all.

Then Anirudh gets angry at Gurumaa by saying that he will not forgive anyone else who will lead Bondita on the wrong path. Because he wants to make her a barrister in the future so that his dream will be fulfilled by her. Because he wants to make her graduate so that she will not depend on anyone else in the future, due to some circumstances which she has faced in some couple of days. Whose consequences made her scared, so he had to take a decision to admit her to the hostel.

Then Trilochan rebukes Anirudh and says that now he can see the circumstances which she is facing nowadays, whose consequences can make her tense. He says that Anirudh has taken a wrong decision for her which is not appropriate enough, due to his decision all villagers have become enemies of her. Even she is not getting such a study atmosphere, so do not forget to watch it on Colors at 08:30 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.

Related Items:

Most Popular

73
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
20
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top