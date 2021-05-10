Guru Maa Separates Anirudh & Bondita







The upcoming episode of Barrister Babu begins where Guru Maa drags Bondita and says she has to accept all the orders of Gurumaa. Bondita gets worried because she is not getting the atmosphere, and wonders how would she survive in this environment. Then Anirudh retaliates Guruma by saying that he did not bring her here to wipe the floor, she has to continue her study so that she can be the barrister in the future. Meanwhile, he announces that he will make her graduate for sure at any cost.

Then Bondita starts crying and wonders why Guruma is doing such behavior with her, what is the reason behind it. Meanwhile, she orders Bondita that from today she does not have a right to meet Anirudh, because it’s not appropriate for her. But at the same time, Bondita replies that Anirudh is a barrister and she can meet him if she wants and no one can stop her. But Gurumaa says that she knows that he used to be her husband but now the circumstances have totally changed between them.

After that, Gurumaa makes her understand that he is not her husband, so do not behave like a crazy guy. Meanwhile mentions that she will not allow her to meet a stranger at any cost, no matter what happens. It seems that Gurumaa is about to lead Bondita on the wrong path, hence she says that tomorrow she will assign a few words to her. Anirudh sees the behavior of her and wonders that he made her admitted for the studies, but he did not know about her at all.

Then Anirudh gets angry at Gurumaa by saying that he will not forgive anyone else who will lead Bondita on the wrong path. Because he wants to make her a barrister in the future so that his dream will be fulfilled by her. Because he wants to make her graduate so that she will not depend on anyone else in the future, due to some circumstances which she has faced in some couple of days. Whose consequences made her scared, so he had to take a decision to admit her to the hostel.

Then Trilochan rebukes Anirudh and says that now he can see the circumstances which she is facing nowadays, whose consequences can make her tense. He says that Anirudh has taken a wrong decision for her which is not appropriate enough, due to his decision all villagers have become enemies of her. Even she is not getting such a study atmosphere