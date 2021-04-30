ENTERTAINMENT

Guru Randhawa Leaks BTS Pics From ‘Doob Gaye’ Sets With Choreographer Remo D’Souza

One of the most anticipating sog is all set to hit the internet. Yes, we are talking about the forthcoming song of the most beloved singer from the Punjabi music industry “Guru Randhawa”. The title of his song is ” Doob Gaye”. The visual of the song has been given B Pand lyrics credit of the track given to Jaani. While the song is produced by T- Series and the director of the renowned personality of the Indian dance industry “Remo D Souza”.

Guru Randhawa has been shared a post on his official Instagram account in which we can see “Choreographer and director, Remo D Souza has been visiting together and staring at the scenery as they admire the serene beauty. The picture is estimated to be clicked on the set of the song.” Guru wrote in the caption, ” My one of them lost favorite choreographer Remo D Souza. I would like to thank him from the bottom of my heart for this amazing video. Can’t Wait to work with him on my upcoming projects.”

If we talk about their look in the picture then Guru is sitting in the black Pathani and Remo is sitting in the military printed shorts and white sweat shit, he has been also added a hat to complete his cool look. The pic seems candid and they are looking pretty cool sitting like this. While in the second picture, both are smiling looking at something and in the background, we can see cast and crew members standing behind them.”

Urvashi Rautela has commented on eye-catching emojis, let us tell you that you will be going t see Urvashi in the song as the cast. The song presented an intense love story. In the teaser, we can see Urvashi is looking stunning and she use to perform really amazing hence the viewers appreciated her work. The teaser has been crossed over Three million views which means the audience highly appreciates the song. It is going to be a romantic track.

Release date of the song “Doob Gaye”:-

The song is set to be released on 30th April 2021. Fan sare excited for the release of the song. Urvashi Rautela posted a video on her official Instagram, account in which we can see she is doing a Titanic Pose with her co-actor Guru Randhawa. They shooted this video on the set and she wrote in the caption “Back To Our Titanic Pose”.

Related Items:

Most Popular

21
ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Ramyug Movie Streaming Online On Mx Player Check Star Cast Release date & Trailer
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Superstar Singer 2 Registration Process Audition Details Start Date Time & Judges
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Baat baat mein Web Series Online Streaming On Shemaroo Star Cast & Review
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Barrister Babu 29th April 2021 Today’s Latest Episode Written Update : Bondita in Big Danger
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Devyani Meets Her daughter Harini
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Written Episode Update 29th April 2021: Raghav Calls Pallavi Shameless
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Ishq Main Marjawa Season 2 Latest Episode Update 29th April 2021: Vyom can’t trap Vansh
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Ahaan Struggling With His Feeling
16
ENTERTAINMENT

BB Jodigal Starting Date Contestants List Timings Judges Star Vijay Show & Hosts
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Molkki 29th April 2021 Today’s Latest Episode Written Update: Purvi Mehndi Ceremony

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top