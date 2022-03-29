Gustavo Zavala, bassist and founder of heavy metal band Train Loco, has died

Gustavo Zavala, composer and founder of Train Loco. Photo: Instagram

Musician Gustavo Zavala, bassist and founder of local heavy metal band Train Loco, died last Monday at the age of 61, after a long battle against cancer, the group announced on its social network.

“On the day of the date, at 7:20 pm, Gus finished your fight…everyone is so sad,” the band published a photo of the deceased musician and a phrase from a song that read: ” When you were without a doubt the first surprise death”.

Last Friday, the group issued a widespread message that Zavala was briefly hospitalized, had undergone multiple surgeries and requested blood donors.

Immediately, colleagues and fans They started doing…