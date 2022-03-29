Gustavo Zavala, bassist and founder of the heavy metal band Train Loco, of 61 . died on

Musician Gustavo Zavala, bassist and founder of local heavy metal band Train Loco, died yesterday at the age of 61, after a long battle against cancer, the group announced on its social network.

“On the day of the date, at 7:20 pm, Gus finished your fight…everyone is so sad,” the band published a photo of the deceased musician and a phrase from a song that read: ” When you were without a doubt the first surprise death”.

Last Friday, the group issued a widespread message that Zavala was briefly hospitalized, had undergone multiple surgeries and requested blood donors.

Immediately, colleagues and fans began filling the band’s network with messages of support to friends and family, and…