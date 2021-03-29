Guy Ritchie: Watch the trailer for his new movie ‘Wrath of Man’ – Film Daily

ENTERTAINMENT

Eyes up, mates! Guy Ritchie is at it again with another shoot-em-up, and Twitter’s been abuzz since the trailer dropped earlier today. Blokes who’d argue Guy Ritchie films haven’t become a parody of themselves will have a hard time holding their position upon checking out the new trailer. Jason Statham? Check. Guns? Check. Bloody hell, we’re in for it again, lads.

Coming soon

Guy Ritchie has titled his new movie Wrath of Man, and it appears that’s just what the film will deliver, as the trailer gives us yet another quickly cut montage of guns ablaze amid what appears to be a bank robbery, heist, or some sort of other manly affair requiring the deadliest of weapons and the most intricate of explosives.

Of course, Jason Statham can’t deliver this titular wrath alone – he requires a ragtag team of himbos wielding automatic weapons to help him along the way. Is our motley crew of lads a police force or an armed barrage of ex-cons looking to make their latest big score? It doesn’t matter, and we doubt any viewer of Guy Ritchie’s new movie trailer will be able to answer that question.

Details of narrative & character origin are useless, all we need to know is what the trailer tells us: Guy Ritchie has a new movie, Jason Statham is in it, and the two mates are together again to showcase some slick action sequences where lads are blasted, money is grabbed, and cars flip over.

Back in action

However, The Wrath of Man is the first “Guy Ritchie” Guy Ritchie movie in a while.

The last five years of Ritchie’s career are marked by adventurous new avenues like his directing the 2019 live-action Aladdin remake, and taking on a world pre-handgun in 2017’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Ritchie had to make some updates for his new movie in 2021.

And what watermarks the new movie from Guy Ritchie as his 2021 effort? A cameo from face-tattooed genre-spanning superstar Post Malone, right in the trailer. For the generation who’s too young to remember 2000’s Snatch, Ritchie sent out some irresistible bait.

While Gen Z gets Post Malone in the new movie from Guy Ritchie, Millennials get Josh Hartnett in as an equally irresistible bait for viewership, as late 20s & 30-somethings take on the eye-widening sight of the leading man they’ve missed all these years (where has he been hiding?).

The stars couple with some classic Guy action sequences in a trailer that’s bound to draw in action fans of all sorts, who need nothing but the promise of a barrage of bullets to get their @sses in some reclining theater seats. Take notice, lads: a new Guy Ritchie movie is on the way.

Origin story

The Wrath of Man will be Ritchie’s fourth film starring Jason Statham, but it appears the story behind the shooting doesn’t come from the mind of one of England’s most celebrated action movie directors.

In 2019, Deadline reported that the upcoming Wrath of Man has its origin in a 2004 french film titled The Conveyor from director Nicolas Boukhrief.

The story of The Wrath of Man is no doubt of little concern to fans who are itching to kick back and watch the bullets fly in a new Guy Ritchie movie; fans want the fast-cut action sequences Guy Ritchie is famous for, and the trailer is telling fans Guy is going to deliver once again.

The trailer for The Wrath of Man is available on the movie’s official Twitter page, and it tells us fans won’t have to wait long to catch the wrath; Guy Ritchie’s new movie hits theaters May 7th.

