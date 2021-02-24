GUY vs WIS Fantasy Prediction: Guyana Jaguars vs Windward Volcano Best Fantasy Picks for West Indies ODD Semi-Finals | sport

GUY vs WIS Fantasy Prediction: Guyana Jaguar vs Windward Volcano – 25 February 2021 (Antiga). The all-rounder will play a big role in the game.

Guyana will take on the Jaguars Windward Volcano in the semi-final match of the West Indies Super 50 competition. The Premier ODD competition has finally reached its knockout stages.

The Jaguars won four of their five matches in the league-stages, while Jwalamukhi won just one of them in doubles. Both teams have some international players in their ranks, and this game can be a good one.

Pitch report – Average 1scheduled tribe The batting score is 237 runs this season.

Total Games Played: 15; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 7; Bats 2N d Won: .

Match Details:

Time:- 11:00 PM IS Stadium: – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Potential XI for both sides: –

Guyana Jaguars – Tevin Imlach, Chandrapal Hemraj, Shimron Hetmeyer, Leon Johnson, Chris Barnwell, Anthony Brumble, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Goodkesh Moti, Kean Joseph, Ramal Lewis.

Windward volcano – Andre Fletcher, Alic Athanaze, Sunil Ambris, Kevin Stout, Emmanuel Stewart, Keran Cottoy, Ryan John, Roland Keto, Larry Edwards, Obed McCoy, Prawn McSwine.

Squad must have 5 players

S. Ambris, K. Kottoy, A. Fletcher, G. Moti and R. Shepherd.

GUY vs WIS team wicket-keeper

Emanuel Stewart (Price 8.5) Will be our wicket-keeper. The Keepers are not expected to make an impact in the game, and Stewart will be chosen by most.

GUY vs WIS Team Batsmen

Andre Fletcher (Price 10) Windward volcanoes will have our bats. Fletcher has scored 96 runs in the tournament at an average of 24.00, while taking a few wickets in his bowling.

Shimron Hetmeyer (value 10) and Chandrapal Hemraj (value 9.5) Guyana will be our batsman from Guyana. Hetmyer has scored 167 runs at an average of 41.75 in the tournament, while Hemraj has scored 195 runs at an average of 39.00, and has taken a few wickets in bowling. Both of them are top-order batsmen.

GUY vs WIS Team all-rounders

Sunil Ambarees (Price 9.5), K Stout (Price 9.5), and K Cottoy (Price 8.5) We will have all-rounders from the Windward Islands. Ambarees has scored 192 runs at an average of 38.40 this season, while Kottoy has scored 175 runs at an average of 35.00, and has taken three wickets in bowling. Stout has scored 172 runs with the bat, while he has taken a few wickets. All three are excellent all-rounders.

Gudakesh Motion (Price 9.5) Guyana will be our all-rounder from the Jaguars. Moti has taken 12 wickets in the tournament, while his economy has been 4.68. He is in excellent form.

GUY vs WIS Team Bowlers

Larry Edwards (Price 8.5) and Preston McSwein (Price 8) Windward volcanoes will be our bowlers. Edwards has taken seven wickets in the tournament, while McSween has taken five wickets. These two are also bowling with great economy.

Romario Shepherd (Price 8.5) Guyana will be our bowler from the Jaguars. Shepherd has so far scored 105 runs at an average of 52.50 in the tournament, while he has taken five wickets in this bowling. He is an un-dropable option.

Match Prediction: The Guyana Jaguars are the favorites to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Chandrapaul Hemraj and Sunil Ambris

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain + Kevin Stout and Gudakesh Moti

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium mobile application.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth analysis and nuanced analysis of the pitching report, pitch report and other reasoning in the match. Include a set of factors when crafting your own side with this article as a guide for matches and players.