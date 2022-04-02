Gymnasia swung it and beat Talares

Photo: Eva Cabrera.

Gimnacia defeated Toleres 2–1 and secured their second win in the Professional League Cup, complementing goals from Tarragona and Aleman, which replaced the scoreboard that Esquivel had opened in the first leg.

Gorosito’s team had come 5 dates without a win and their previous win was against San Lorenzo on the 2nd date, while Portuguese Pedro Caixinha made his debut as coach in Toleres.

Gymnasia are now ninth in Zone 1 of the Cup with 8 points and Toleres twelfth with 5 units.

The start of the game was preceded by an emotional tribute to the ex-combatants of the Malvinas, who were received with respect by both plants.

When it comes to play, Talares is always more dangerous against a local team…