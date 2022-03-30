Gynaecologist dies by suicide on being charged with murder in Rajasthan

A private hospital gynaecologist committed suicide in Dausa after an FIR was filed against her under section 302 of the IPC (Murder).

The incident took place on Tuesday, a day after the FIR was lodged against 42-year-old Dr Archana Sharma.

As per the information, a 22-year old woman was brought to her hospital in labour pain on Sunday night. The patient’s condition worsened reportedly due to excessive bleeding after which she died. Alleging negligence, the relatives of the deceased raised a demand for section 302 against the doctor on Tuesday and she was booked.

Meanwhile, her suicide note, which is going viral on social media, says that the patient had died during the normal procedure and that her family…