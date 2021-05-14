GZC VS CNGZ Live Score Lineups Chinese Super League (CSL) Dream11 Prediction Guangzhou Face-Off Cangzhou







The Chinese Super League 2021 is back with all fantabulous football matches so the most exclusive match is ready to make you feel astonished, which is going to hold on between GZC (Guangzhou City) vs CNGZ (Cangzhou Mighty Lions). Uncounted die-hard of it are desperately waiting to stream it at the correct time, but they do not have all the essential details which will help them. So here you can get to know all the information which makes your work comfy, check the match details, weather reports, preview, prediction, and Probable XI players list along with the entire team players.

Both teams are quite popular due to their strategy and game playing and they never ever disappointed their fans. Hence the match has a separate space in their hearts. So when it comes to the preview, so Guangzhou City is set to play against Cangzhou Mighty Lions on Friday. Team GCZ has started well and spreads their magic among the fans successfully and they are presently standing at the 4th spot on the score table. Along with 2wins, 1 loses, out of four matches, so their fans are supposing that they will definitely win their heart again.

TEAM- GZC vs CNGZ

LEAGUE- Chinese Super League

TIMING- 05:30 PM

VENUE- Yuexiushan Stadium (Guangzhou)

DATE- 14th May 2021

DAY- Friday

PROBABLE XI

GZC Playing 11 (Probable):-Jiaqi Han, Feiya Chang, Ruibao Hu, Zhengyu Huang, Jihong Jiang, Miao Tang, Zhizhao Chen, Tixiang Li, Gustav Svensson, Guilherme, and Chugui Ye.

CNGZ Playing 11 (Probable):-Puliang Shao, Zihao Yan, Yang Liu, Stopplia Sunzu, Abdulhamit Abdugheni, Hao Guo, Kaimu Zheng, Zhongliu Chen, Chuangyi Lin, Adama Diomande, and Muriqui.

We have another team as well in the opposite but the preview is totally different than GZC because they did not manage even a single victory. Which is disappointed for their fans because they lose 2 matches and Draw 4 out of four. In short, their beginning was worst, hence they are standing at the bottom spot on the table chart. But they have a hope to overturn the game, so check their last forms of both teams, GZC- L.W.W.D and Opposite CNGZ- L.D.D.L. Below you can get to know the prediction of the match which will give you the idea of winning team.

PREDICTION:-

Both teams are not ready to take a chance because both want to increase their winning streaks at any cost. Therefore they have selected their key players as well, who will help them whenever they will need them. We have mentioned every essential detail which would give you the perception or the idea for the winning team. But as per the sources and the recent reports, there are huge chances for the GZC team to take over the match easily but still another team is hoping so let see who’ll win the match. So do not forget to stream it at the correct time, and for further information stay connected with us.