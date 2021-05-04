LATEST

H.S. roundup: New London beats Norwich Tech for first baseball win – theday.com

New London — Garrett Matson had two hits, including a double, with two runs, two RBI and two stolen bases as the New London baseball team won for the first time of the season, beating Norwich Tech 12-2 on Monday in a game called after six innings due to the mercy rule.

Ryan Gardiner went 3-for-4, including a double, with two runs and two RBI, Kenny Miller had two hits, including a double, with two runs and two RBI and Gio Galatioto went 3-for-3, including a triple, with two RBI for the Whalers (1-10).

Sean Raymond earned the win in relief and doubled, Michael Germoso went 3-for-3 and stole a base, and Gardiner’s RBI single in the sixth ended the game.

Josh Hanks had two hits, a run and two stolen bases for the Warriors (2-6).

In other games:

• James Quinn had three hits, including a home run, with four runs and two RBI as East Hampton beat Old Lyme, 16-6, in a six-inning Shoreline Conference game. Jaden Reyes had two hits, including a double, with a run and an RBI for Old Lyme (3-8, 3-8) and Tait Sawden had two hits and two RBI.

Softball

• Fiona Taber went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI in Fitch’s 9-4 win over Stonington in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I game. Alyson Cabral and McKynzi Dawson both had three hits and two RBI for Fitch (6-2, 6-2). Tori LoPresto had two hits, including a triple, with two RBI for the Bears (2-3, 2-3) and Maddie Stepski went 3-for-4.

• Winning pitcher Victoria Gage struck out six and went 2-for-3, including a double, with five RBI as Old Lyme downed the East Hampton/Portland co-op, 15-0, in a five inning Shoreline Conference game. Grace Lathrop went 2-for-2 with four runs, Paige Kolesnik went 2-for-3, including a double, with two runs and Jenna Schauder went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Wildcats (5-3, 5-3).

Boys’ lacrosse

• Nate Houggy had three goals and Jake Kozlowski had 14 saves as Waterford beat Montville, 7-1. Anthony Stone had a goal and an assist for the Lancers (4-4) and John Zimmerman scored twice. Steven Turchetta had 12 saves and Sawyer Tighe scored for Montville (2-4).

• The St. Bernard/Wheeler cooperative team will not play again this season due to a lack of numbers, athletic director Susan Griffin confirmed. The Saints will forfeit all games this season, giving all ECC opponents on their schedule a win, including Monday’s scheduled game against Bacon Academy and a Thursday’s previously scheduled game against Stonington.

Girls’ lacrosse

• Ivy Goodman had three goals and two assists and Rachel Sabbadini scored three times as Stonington beat Waterford, 9-5, in an ECC Division I game. Megan Detwiler, Katherine Glenn and Elle Thompson also scored for the Bears (5-2, 4-2) and goalie Massa Traboulsi had six saves. Emily Gates had a goal and an assist, Madison Gates, Carly Holdridge, Marin Mahoney and Celine Mendez each scored and Ilyanna Rivera had nine saves for the Lancers (1-5, 1-4).

Boys’ golf

• Medalist Nate McCormack shot a 39 in Fitch’s 6-1 win over Griswold. Jack Kramer shot a 45 and Casey Adams and Elliot Reese both shot a 47 for the Falcons (4-4). Matt Ladd shot a 47 and Lucas Hanley a 49 for the Wolverines (3-3).

• Jason Cohen shot a 40 for Morgan in its 181-185 win over Old Lyme in a Shoreline Conference match. Pat Flanagan shot a 39 to win medalist honors for Old Lyme (4-2, 4-2) and Alex Chrysoulakis and Andrew Hedberg both shot a 48.

• Killingly’s Cameron Seiffert earned medalist honors (38) in his team’s 7-0 win over Norwich Free Academy. Kyle Sikorski shot a 48 and Costa Kapilotis a 49 for NFA (2-2).

Boys’ volleyball

• Wolcott Tech beat Norwich Tech 25-8, 25-9, 25-7. Tenzin Samten had seven digs for Norwich Tech (0-2).

