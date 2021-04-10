Haaland and Kane deals, new defenders – the key to Spurs and United’s futures

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United on Sunday with both clubs looking at huge summers ahead of them.

Spurs under Jose Mourinho are battling for a top four spot, while the Red Devils are currently clinging to second place but are well off runaway leaders Man City.

AFP When the two sides met in September Spurs ran out 6-1 winners at Old Trafford

The two teams will both be looking at how they can reach the next level.

Man United have now gone eight years without a Premier League trophy, too long when you consider they lifted it in eight of the first 11 campaigns.

Spurs do have a chance to end a decade long silverware drought this month when they face Man City in the Carabao Cup final on April 25.

They, though, will feel it’s Champions League or bust given the quality of their squad.

AFP Tottenham ace Harry Kane will be frustrated if they miss out on the top four this season

Chairman Daniel Levy, will certainly be demanding more of Mourinho and his charges, especially if they miss out on a top four spot.

But how can the two teams transform ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season? Miracle.com takes a look.

Tottenham

A defensive overhaul

Spurs have looked all over the place defensively in recent weeks but have the fourth best backline in the Premier League, conceding just 32 goals. It doesn’t make sense.

Well, actually it does, these goals are little and often with clean sheets scarce but singular goals costing them eight points in games against Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Fulham.

At least one centre-back incoming is essential with Lille’s Sven Botman reportedly being scouted, while a second might be needed if they opt to sell any of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, or Toby Alderweireld.

AFP Sanchez is too inconsistent to be a centre-back in a team challenging at the top of the Premier League

A new midfield maestro

The Moussa Sissoko revolution was fun while it lasted but he’s no longer up to the tasks required and his lack of technique really shows when he’s not being as defensively astute as needed.

Harry Winks also looks like he could be off in the summer, which would a be sad given the potential he has shown previously.

RB Leipzig ace Marcel Sabitzer is being linked and could be the perfect all-rounder to complement Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, and Giovani Lo Celso.

Oliver Skipp, on loan at Norwich currently, is also set to return to the club in the summer and could provide vital depth and play more games in place of Hojbjerg, allowing the Dane vital rest.

AFP Sabitzer could be heading to the Premier League this summer

New deals for key stars

Tottenham might need to thank their lucky stars most clubs can’t afford to sign either Harry Kane or Heung-Min Son.

But to make sure they aren’t even tempted to head elsewhere, the duo should be served up new incentivised deals.

AFP Kane and Son have been in outrageously good form together this season

Think about the future

It doesn’t feel like too long ago that Spurs were a young and spritely side but a changing of the guard needs to be thought about as soon as possible.

Captain Hugo Lloris is 34, Son will be 29 in the summer, while Kane will hit 28, and defender Alderweireld is 32.

Spurs do have some younger aces in their squad but now is the time to start buying young in a bid to have seamless transitions in all departments.

The emergence of Joe Rodon, as well as teen starlets Dane Scarlett and Alfie Devine will help.

AFP or licensors Scarlett impressed for Spurs in his cameos this season

Manchester United

A superstar striker

They might be second in the Premier League table right but imagine if the Red Devils had a hotshot upfront for them this season.

Veteran Edinson Cavani, a good stop-gap, has helped the misfiring Anthony Martial who has only seven goals in all competitions from 27 starts.

But, let’s face it, that return isn’t good enough for a title fight.

Now is the summer to make a huge change to this and you wouldn’t be surprised if the club goes all-out for Borussia Dortmund and Norway wonderkid Erling Haaland.

AFP Haaland is football’s hottest property

A new centre-back

Harry Maguire has played 52 times this season for club and country, a colossal amount.

Teammate Victor Lindelof has also racked up the games too, making 43 starts for United and Sweden, showing the lack of depth in the position at Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly has got onto the pitch 15 times but a reliable and injury-free defensive ace should be required to both unburden Maguire, and also improve on Lindelof.

Spain international Pau Torres is reportedly under consideration, which seems like smart business, especially if he can acquired for the right fee.

AFP Man United need a new centre-back or they risk burning out captain Maguire

A midfield enforcer

On those rare occasions Bruno Fernandes doesn’t play, United’s standards slip.

You can’t just bring another player of his quality in and expect them to play second fiddle but signing a defensive midfielder could help further shore up their backline.

Any decline in goals when Fernandes is absent won’t matter as much if none are being conceded at the other end.

A ready-made superstar like Wilfred Ndidi is perhaps asking a little too much given a huge outlay would be needed to sign Haaland.

France could be a place to source cheaper stars with bags of potential or someone with a little more experience like Benjamin Andre at Lille.