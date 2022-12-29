- Haaland outperforms his father and all Manchester City strikers with GuardiolaVideoYoum7 | Seventh Day Channel
- The most important factor that could help Haaland win the Golden Boot award this seasonhihi2
- He scored 26 goals in 20 matches with Manchester City .. Guardiola: Haaland has not yet reached his best levelAl Jazeera Net
- Haaland: I only scored two goals.. I have to train more!Goal.com
- Erling Haaland… made a joke of the Premier League!hihi2
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
Haaland beats his father and all Manchester City strikers with Guardiola – VideoYoum7 | Seventh Day Channel
By
Posted on