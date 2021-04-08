LATEST

Haaland in, Lingard back and De Gea out… the team to win Man United the title?

Solskjaer will be set the target of challenging for the Premier League title

A Premier League title tilt needs to be on the cards for Manchester United next season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got the Red Devils on target for a top three finish this season but better things are always demanded at Old Trafford.

This campaign will be their eighth since they last won the English top flight – a truly astounding fact given the club’s dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Man United, though, could transform themselves this summer and get in shape for a huge attempt to lift the trophy that has alluded them since 2013.

A new striker is a must to propel them forward, it’s vital the pressure is taken off Bruno Fernandes to both score and create.

“For us, it is about improving as a team,” the midfielder told Miracle when asked what progress is for United.

“Of course we want to win trophies, we want to win everything we are included in. At the moment, we are not at that level this season.”

So what should United do to get themselves challenging rivals Man City at the top of the Premier League table? Miracle.com takes a look.

Fernandes is the key man for Manchester United but he is relied on too much

Contents hide
1 Beat Man City to Erling Haaland
2 Ditch David de Gea
3 Keep Paul Pogba
4 Bring back Jesse Lingard
5 Is this enough for Manchester United next season?

Beat Man City to Erling Haaland

The Norwegian wonderkid is a goal machine for Borussia Dortmund with 34 Bundesliga goals in 37 matches at just 20 years old.

With his agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge both beginning to travel Europe and speak to football clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona about deals, we get the impression he could move clubs in the summer for a huge fee, despite being available for just £68million next summer.

City and fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea are also interested in Haaland – who wouldn’t be – but Man United might just be best placed to gazump them all.

Haaland will not be short of suitors this summer

Haaland will not be short of suitors this summer

Edinson Cavani could leave the club after just one season in the north-west, while Anthony Martial’s record in front of goal just isn’t good enough having netted just four Premier League goals in 17 starts.

The have the need, and if there is one club which hasn’t been financially devastated as others by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s United, so they have the means too.

City boss Pep Guardiola is refusing to talk about a possible transfer right now, but he doesn’t have the connection to Haaland that Solskjaer already has.

The United boss was an international teammate of the player’s father, for Norway, while Solskjaer coached the player while he was in charge of Molde in their homeland.

You would suggest it looks good for the Red Devils, even if he does cost a huge fee, over £100million.

Haaland is likely to cost a colossal amount this summer

Haaland is likely to cost a colossal amount this summer

Ditch David de Gea

“I have the option of two top goalkeepers and of course both of them want to play as much as possible – that will be decided on merit,” Solskjaer recently told MUTV.

Dean Henderson and De Gea are currently fighting it out to be no.1 at Old Trafford but with the latter on such big wages, it’s no surprise he could be set to leave in the summer.

Sometimes it’s hard to see a player of the Spaniard’s quality leave but financially it makes sense, especially if the club are bidding for Haaland.

The fact Henderson, a homegrown star and potential England no.1, is already at the clubs should make it an easy decision too.

Finding a club could be tricky but his talent should be able to get him another top team.

Henderson is ready to replace De Gea as Man United’s no.1

Henderson is ready to replace De Gea as Man United’s no.1

Keep Paul Pogba

With a goal and an assist in his last three Man United games since returning from an injury, it’s fair to say the Frenchman is establishing himself against at Old Trafford.

Things haven’t been easy for Pogba since he returned to the club in 2016, with transfer rumours following him for much since returning from Juventus.

But there is no doubt about his quality and in a summer where the pandemic is likely to create a much more restricted transfer market, it makes sense for the Red Devils to get the best out of Pogba rather than risk changing players in a vital area of the pitch.

Paul Pogba helped the Red Devils get past AC Milan in the Europa League with a vital second leg goal

Paul Pogba helped the Red Devils get past AC Milan in the Europa League with a vital second leg goal

Bring back Jesse Lingard

Eight games, six goals, and four assists. The England international is living his best life on-loan at West Ham.

The Hammers will do all they can to hang on to Lingard but, as above, the impact of coronavirus on finances may tempt United into keeping the 28-year-old.

He’s starred for Manchester United before and there is no reason he can’t reignite his career at Old Trafford next season. He won’t be short of confidence, that’s for sure.

Former Man United boss Moyes is getting the best out of Lingard

Former Man United boss Moyes is getting the best out of Lingard

Is this enough for Manchester United next season?

United require players capable of helping them challenge for the Premier League title, so is this the starting XI to do so?

United require players capable of helping them challenge for the Premier League title, so is this the starting XI to do so?

