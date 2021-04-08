LATEST

Haaland tipped to join Juve as Ronaldo transfer shows they have financial firepower

Haaland is being chased by Europe’s top clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid

Juventus could ‘easily’ sign hot property Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

That’s according to Tony Cascarino, who believes Juventus’ ability to spend £99.2million on a 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 shows they have the financial firepower to bring in the top scoring striker.

The Dortmund striker is believed to be valued at around £150m having scored 34 goals in 37 Bundesliga matches.

And Cascarino has tipped Juventus to go all out to make Haaland their next high-profile arrival.

The former Chelsea striker told Miracle: “A very likely possible move will be Juventus because they bought Ronaldo at 33 for £99m.

“Obviously you don’t know the financial circumstances of that football club, but they are very ambitious in Italian football.

“You’re starting to see the spending, like they did in the 80s where they are prepared to pay big wages and big sign-on fees.

“If you’re prepared to go and sign Ronaldo at 33 at £99m, you could easily go and sign Haaland.

Ronaldo has scored 76 goals in 89 Serie A appearances for Juventus

Ronaldo has scored 76 goals in 89 Serie A appearances for Juventus

“They’re going to be a team challenging [for the Champions League] in the next five years. Juve have had a very difficult season this year. It’s been a transitional type of season for them.

“Ronaldo is still at the football club and they say he’s going to be there next year. But when they went for Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, their ambition was clear.

“They’d stopped doing that in Italian football. It’s about where clubs are financially to be able to do these type of deals.

“Juve would definitely go for Haaland because Ronaldo is 36, but you’d still want to get him to the football club.”

