Haas F1 driver pictured smiling at Saudi Grand Prix 2022 circuit after 150mph crash

Mick Schumacher was back on his feet and all smiles at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday after crashing 150mph in qualifying.

The Haas driver was taken to a hospital on Saturday after losing control of his car and hitting a barrier.

Schumacher was conscious and talking when doctors arrived at the crash site, but was taken away for a precautionary check-up.

He was refused the race, but returned to the Jeddah Corniche circuit, where he was photographed the next day smiling and speaking to the media.

“I feel fine. Not too much pain,” he told Sky Sports. “It shows the safety of cars these days, to be able to walk away from it. I think 20 years ago people couldn’t do that so thank you…